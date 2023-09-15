 Skip to content

Shatterline update for 15 September 2023

Patch 78.1

Patch 78.1 update for 15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A crash fix.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where extraction could not be completed if a player died and respawned by timer.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where sector transition announcements contained incorrect information.
  • Fixed issue in Expedition where the spawn points inside the Envoy dungeon stopped working at maximum contamination, and the player respawned outside of the dungeon.
  • Fixed issue where the enemy team players scanned by Orbit's drone bore red markers until the drone self-destructed.
  • Fixed issue where changing the VSYNC option with active DLSS caused the picture to get smeary and the background to go black.
  • Fixed issue where Malva's drone didn't have its maximum health with the equipped Enduring Companion perk.
  • A final fix for the issue where the game client screen was cropped.
  • The in-game weapon perk change button was disabled due to a possible exploit.

