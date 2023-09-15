[Version 1.0.42] New Fixes - Better performance, improved balance, fewer bugs.

We are very pleased that many people enjoyed the game. We've collected a large amount of feedback from you.
Some bugs were found in the game, and we've worked hard to fix them as quickly as possible.
Critical Issue Fixes:
- Fixed a performance issue that occurred with a large number of visitors in one room.
- The game no longer lags when a large number of visitors arrive simultaneously.
- Fixed some critical bugs with the fire drone. Sometimes fires never stopped.
- The elevator now operates more efficiently and doesn't wait for a large number of visitors to start moving.
- Hired workers have become less lazy and now adhere more strictly to their schedules.
- Visitors no longer ignore signs that prohibit them from entering a room while they are sitting and waiting for their turn for a certain item at the station.
Gameplay Improvements and Balance
- Clerks and bureaucrats no longer significantly increase the station's appeal.
- The progression of the station's interest has been improved to prevent the game from becoming chaotic in the later stages.
- Reduced frequent flight arrival notifications; there will now be fewer of them.
- Couriers now only call during the initial days to avoid distracting the player. In the later stages, they may still occasionally call.
Minor Improvements and Fixes
- Removed extra unnecessary text that occasionally appeared at the bottom of the station (in space).
- Now when you click on a room, you can immediately see the levels of beauty, noise, and smell.
- In the first contact event, the Flight Board now opens one in-game day earlier.
Changed files in this update