[Version 1.0.42] New Fixes - Better performance, improved balance, fewer bugs.

We are very pleased that many people enjoyed the game. We've collected a large amount of feedback from you.

Some bugs were found in the game, and we've worked hard to fix them as quickly as possible.

Critical Issue Fixes:

Fixed a performance issue that occurred with a large number of visitors in one room.

The game no longer lags when a large number of visitors arrive simultaneously.

Fixed some critical bugs with the fire drone. Sometimes fires never stopped.

The elevator now operates more efficiently and doesn't wait for a large number of visitors to start moving.

Hired workers have become less lazy and now adhere more strictly to their schedules.

Visitors no longer ignore signs that prohibit them from entering a room while they are sitting and waiting for their turn for a certain item at the station.

Gameplay Improvements and Balance

Clerks and bureaucrats no longer significantly increase the station's appeal.

The progression of the station's interest has been improved to prevent the game from becoming chaotic in the later stages.

Reduced frequent flight arrival notifications; there will now be fewer of them.

Couriers now only call during the initial days to avoid distracting the player. In the later stages, they may still occasionally call.

Minor Improvements and Fixes