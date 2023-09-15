 Skip to content

Galaxy Pass Station update for 15 September 2023

[Version 1.0.42] New Fixes - Better performance, improved balance, fewer bugs.

Build 12200503

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are very pleased that many people enjoyed the game. We've collected a large amount of feedback from you.

Some bugs were found in the game, and we've worked hard to fix them as quickly as possible.

Critical Issue Fixes:

  • Fixed a performance issue that occurred with a large number of visitors in one room.
  • The game no longer lags when a large number of visitors arrive simultaneously.
  • Fixed some critical bugs with the fire drone. Sometimes fires never stopped.
  • The elevator now operates more efficiently and doesn't wait for a large number of visitors to start moving.
  • Hired workers have become less lazy and now adhere more strictly to their schedules.
  • Visitors no longer ignore signs that prohibit them from entering a room while they are sitting and waiting for their turn for a certain item at the station.

Gameplay Improvements and Balance

  • Clerks and bureaucrats no longer significantly increase the station's appeal.
  • The progression of the station's interest has been improved to prevent the game from becoming chaotic in the later stages.
  • Reduced frequent flight arrival notifications; there will now be fewer of them.
  • Couriers now only call during the initial days to avoid distracting the player. In the later stages, they may still occasionally call.

Minor Improvements and Fixes

  • Removed extra unnecessary text that occasionally appeared at the bottom of the station (in space).
  • Now when you click on a room, you can immediately see the levels of beauty, noise, and smell.
  • In the first contact event, the Flight Board now opens one in-game day earlier.

Changed files in this update

