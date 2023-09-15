New Classes!

balance: Increase difficulty of early levels

balance: Make Ancients cost more in the level budget for spawning

balance: Increased damage of poison spell from 10 to 15 damage per turn

content: Add Mage Classes

content: Revise per level upgrades to be stats points rather than perks

content: Add 2nd stage of Deathmason battle

content: Change to lvl up / experience system instead of scroll pickups

performance: Add perf option to disable emitters

Thanks to @XzeroAir on Discord

art: Fix target similar and connect lines

animating father than they should

UI: Make level up progress bar in tooltip

UI: Add victory stats to class selections

fix: Bug where ancients

spend mana per target instead of per cast

which caused their mana to go negative at times.

Thanks @Expresso Depresso for finding this bug!

fix: Undesirable smoke on pickups

fix: Priest should resurrect ANY dead unit into their faction

not just corpses of allies