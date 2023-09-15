 Skip to content

Spellmasons update for 15 September 2023

New Classes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spellmasons Update v1.19.1

balance: Increase difficulty of early levels
balance: Make Ancients cost more in the level budget for spawning
balance: Increased damage of poison spell from 10 to 15 damage per turn

content: Add Mage Classes
content: Revise per level upgrades to be stats points rather than perks
content: Add 2nd stage of Deathmason battle
content: Change to lvl up / experience system instead of scroll pickups

performance: Add perf option to disable emitters
Thanks to @XzeroAir on Discord

art: Fix target similar and connect lines
animating father than they should
UI: Make level up progress bar in tooltip
UI: Add victory stats to class selections

fix: Bug where ancients
spend mana per target instead of per cast
which caused their mana to go negative at times.
Thanks @Expresso Depresso for finding this bug!
fix: Undesirable smoke on pickups
fix: Priest should resurrect ANY dead unit into their faction
not just corpses of allies

