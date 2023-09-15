0.4.10 | BOSS RE-DESIGN - DEADLY LOVER'S FORTRESS

Sker Islanders, thank your patience as our team work toward this latest patch! Check out what they have been working on...a very special change to Episode 4: Deadly Lover's Fortress.
Sker Ritual
Patch v.0.4.10 - 15/09/2023
DEADLY LOVER'S FORTRESS BOSS RE-DESIGN
- Boss Room redesigned
- Encounter now has 2 more phases triggered at 66% and 33%
- The main target is no longer the Praetorian
- The main target now gets shielded at 66% until all enemies around are defeated
- Praetorian is now an additional enemy during the encounter
- After Phase 1 wall blockers get enabled randomly around the room
ADDITIONS & ISSUE FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the "DNA Room" area was marked as active for enemies before anyone entered it in "Deadly Lover's Fortress"
- Fixed an issue causing an escort interact during the "Cages of Torment" for the "Deadly Lover's Fortress" level to be enabled at the wrong time
- Fixed an issue causing certain abilities to not start at the correct time if they had a health percent requirement
- Fixed various errors that would cause the game to sometimes halt
COMING VERY SOON: Miracles - Introducing Tier 4/Combos
- Added 8 Tier 4 Miracles, which provide more passive modifiers to the player and abilities. To access Tier 4, you must have at least 3 miracles by 2 gods each (6 in total), which will show you the new ones of that type
Once again, thank you for supporting Sker Ritual and our team! We hope you're enjoying all of the improvements and updates, and look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments below and over on the Sker Ritual Discord!
If you also have a spare moment please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/
Website
Wales Interactive Twitter
Sker Ritual Twitter *New
Facebook
Instagram
Steam
Youtube
Twitch
Reddit
TikTok
Changed files in this update