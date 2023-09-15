0.4.10 | BOSS RE-DESIGN - DEADLY LOVER'S FORTRESS

Sker Islanders, thank your patience as our team work toward this latest patch! Check out what they have been working on...a very special change to Episode 4: Deadly Lover's Fortress.

Sker Ritual

Patch v.0.4.10 - 15/09/2023

DEADLY LOVER'S FORTRESS BOSS RE-DESIGN

Boss Room redesigned

Encounter now has 2 more phases triggered at 66% and 33%

The main target is no longer the Praetorian

The main target now gets shielded at 66% until all enemies around are defeated

Praetorian is now an additional enemy during the encounter

After Phase 1 wall blockers get enabled randomly around the room

ADDITIONS & ISSUE FIXES

Fixed an issue where the "DNA Room" area was marked as active for enemies before anyone entered it in "Deadly Lover's Fortress"

Fixed an issue causing an escort interact during the "Cages of Torment" for the "Deadly Lover's Fortress" level to be enabled at the wrong time

Fixed an issue causing certain abilities to not start at the correct time if they had a health percent requirement

Fixed various errors that would cause the game to sometimes halt

COMING VERY SOON: Miracles - Introducing Tier 4/Combos

Added 8 Tier 4 Miracles, which provide more passive modifiers to the player and abilities. To access Tier 4, you must have at least 3 miracles by 2 gods each (6 in total), which will show you the new ones of that type

Once again, thank you for supporting Sker Ritual and our team! We hope you're enjoying all of the improvements and updates, and look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments below and over on the Sker Ritual Discord!

If you also have a spare moment please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!

Wales Interactive Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/

Website

Wales Interactive Twitter

Sker Ritual Twitter *New

Facebook

Instagram

Steam

Youtube

Twitch

Reddit

TikTok