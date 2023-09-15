**

Version 1.1.1 - Patch Notes

**

Hello Delivery Managers!

This update focuses on adding more settings to free play based on player feedback. We've also made improvements to animations and overall polish. We hope you enjoy the update. If you feel free play is still missing something, please let us know.

DELIVERY INC - Patch Notes 1.1.1

Players can now choose their starting location and map size in free play

Added more settings to free play mode for a more customizable experience

Improved balancing of free play challenges

Fixed a major issue where maps would not load

Fixed an issue where the Moscow campaign could not be completed

Fixed a rare major issue where deals would not spawn and zooming would not work in free play mode

Updated map engine to fix an issue where map tiles would sometimes appear as black squares

Reverted changes to map data save location due to unforeseen map generation issues. We are working to find a solution to this problem to bring back the feature where map data is stored in the same location as the game installation.

Improved path-finding error handling

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck on an infinite loading screen if there was not enough free disk space to download the required map data

Attempting to rush on a vehicle that can not rush will no longer change the vehicle's path

Improved loading screen

Multi-route feature can now cancel certain destination points by shift clicking them a second time

Drivers will now spawn with specific license types that match their prior work experience

Drivers with no prior work experience will no longer be able to have the opportunistic trait

Increased the volume of ambient sounds

Save menu button highlight animation has been fixed

Notifications above vehicles no longer overlap. If multiple notifications need to be shown, they show one at a time

Fixed an issue where some sounds would play twice instead of once

Fixed an issue where tutorial pop-ups would sometimes appear above the settings screen

Added missing tool-tips to the redesigned menus

Fixed an issue where canceling a repair would cause the repair to not be able to be started again until the next day due to the repair option being disabled

Drag and drop instructions for adding vehicle to a fleet now appears at the top of the fleet instead of the bottom

Fixed buttons in several menus that displayed the wrong text

UI improvements to make tool-tips appear next to the correct item being explaining

Fixed missing animations and sound effects for several menus

Fixed an issue where important pop-ups would appear behind UI elements making them unreadable

Fixed text overflow issues

Fixed street names appearing as squares in some locations

Fixed lag during Beijing victory animation

If you experience any problems during gameplay, please report a bug from the pause menu or main menu. You can also join our discord to speak directly with us.

Thanks for playing!