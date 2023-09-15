Patch Update 1.04

Howdy Folks!
Here is another small patch update to address a few reported issues. Thanks for all the amazing feedback and support!
Release Notes
- Fixed: Able to manually enter higher value than a trade item quantity field should allow
- Fixed: Data server visually appears constructed before construction is finished in some instances
- Fixed: Unreachable mining target warning icon appearing on job button when not applicable
- Fixed: Vehicles embarking from the facility on water tiles in some instances. This causes the vehicle to become stuck if it can’t traverse water
- Fixed: Panning the camera when in top down view moves the camera in the wrong directions in some instances
Changed files in this update