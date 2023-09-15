Development Update (v.70) - Now Live!

A note from the developers:

Hello again everyone! As mentioned in our post a couple weeks ago, we have a ton of exciting content planned ahead for FOREWARNED. This first of these development updates has been released today, and includes an all new Challenge Board and the long-awaited Points Shop. Next month we'll be releasing another update with a brand new Halloween event, so stay posted for that!

Please share your feedback and suggestions in our official Discord!

The Challenge Board contains themed challenges corresponding to the seasons of Ancient Egypt. Completing a challenge will award extra gold, and completing all challenges presented in a week will allow you to earn a challenge point, which can be used in the Points Shop. The board refreshes weekly, so there will always be new challenges to pursue and rewards to seek!



Using the Points Shop, players can use prestige points and challenge points to redeem brand new unlockables. This includes special cosmetics, lobby decor, themed stickers you can apply to your tools, and even pets with special traits that follow you on your expeditions. The Points Shop includes over 30 unlockables, with more items in development to be added in future updates!



Player Customization

On top of new cosmetics that can equipped, players can now unlock full color customization of their clothes via the Points Shop.



Lobby Decor

The lobby has several new items that can be unlocked and used to decorate your lobby.



Tool Stickers

Personalize your tools even further with over a dozen unique stickers!



Pets

You can now unlock pets that will follow you wherever you go! You have the ability to name your pet and customize its appearance. Additionally, each pet type has a special trait that will benefit you during expeditions. For example, Chewy here grants its owner the ability to hold their breath underwater for a much longer duration. There are currently six pets available to unlock.

---

Items that have fallen into pits will now reposition to an accessible location

New radio music has been added. Players now also have the ability to change the radio's channel

The time it takes for sprinting mummies to burn has been halved, making solo ritual banishment more balanced

Added a front staircase to tomb variation #4's ritual room, so there are more paths the crocodiles can take towards the altar

Mummy player audio is now linked to the same microphone volume slider

When playing with PVP mode turned off, TNT will no longer damage other players

Tomb variation #3's spiders have grown more aggressive and can now bite nearby players, causing temporary vision impairment

If the PDA is opened during the "check your research notes" prompt while entering the inner tomb, it will open directly to the corresponding Mejai's research page

Added a gate to tomb variation #2's snake trap cage that opens when the snake is released

Added audio occlusion to the snake's audio, as well as increasing the audio distance to allow players more of a chance to avoid it

Talgor's night vision disturbance duration now scales by difficulty

The rotation of Marker Flags will now be synced between players

Replaced certain skeletons with bones to avoid confusion of past explorations

Rather than abruptly extinguishing, torches and fire stands will now fade out over the last several seconds of its life to help differentiate from the extinguished flames phenomenon. Note that when the extinguished flames phenomenon occurs, it will still be abrupt and accompanied by a gust of wind

Optimized character appearance syncing between players for smoother network performance

Flashlight intensity will now dynamically update depending on its proximity to an object. This is done subtly to prevent confusion with the electronic disturbance phenomenon