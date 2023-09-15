Development Update (v.70) - Now Live!

A note from the developers:
Hello again everyone! As mentioned in our post a couple weeks ago, we have a ton of exciting content planned ahead for FOREWARNED. This first of these development updates has been released today, and includes an all new Challenge Board and the long-awaited Points Shop. Next month we'll be releasing another update with a brand new Halloween event, so stay posted for that!
The Challenge Board contains themed challenges corresponding to the seasons of Ancient Egypt. Completing a challenge will award extra gold, and completing all challenges presented in a week will allow you to earn a challenge point, which can be used in the Points Shop. The board refreshes weekly, so there will always be new challenges to pursue and rewards to seek!
Using the Points Shop, players can use prestige points and challenge points to redeem brand new unlockables. This includes special cosmetics, lobby decor, themed stickers you can apply to your tools, and even pets with special traits that follow you on your expeditions. The Points Shop includes over 30 unlockables, with more items in development to be added in future updates!
Player Customization
On top of new cosmetics that can equipped, players can now unlock full color customization of their clothes via the Points Shop.
Lobby Decor
The lobby has several new items that can be unlocked and used to decorate your lobby.
Tool Stickers
Personalize your tools even further with over a dozen unique stickers!
Pets
You can now unlock pets that will follow you wherever you go! You have the ability to name your pet and customize its appearance. Additionally, each pet type has a special trait that will benefit you during expeditions. For example, Chewy here grants its owner the ability to hold their breath underwater for a much longer duration. There are currently six pets available to unlock.
---
- Items that have fallen into pits will now reposition to an accessible location
- New radio music has been added. Players now also have the ability to change the radio's channel
- The time it takes for sprinting mummies to burn has been halved, making solo ritual banishment more balanced
- Added a front staircase to tomb variation #4's ritual room, so there are more paths the crocodiles can take towards the altar
- Mummy player audio is now linked to the same microphone volume slider
- When playing with PVP mode turned off, TNT will no longer damage other players
- Tomb variation #3's spiders have grown more aggressive and can now bite nearby players, causing temporary vision impairment
- If the PDA is opened during the "check your research notes" prompt while entering the inner tomb, it will open directly to the corresponding Mejai's research page
- Added a gate to tomb variation #2's snake trap cage that opens when the snake is released
- Added audio occlusion to the snake's audio, as well as increasing the audio distance to allow players more of a chance to avoid it
- Talgor's night vision disturbance duration now scales by difficulty
- The rotation of Marker Flags will now be synced between players
- Replaced certain skeletons with bones to avoid confusion of past explorations
- Rather than abruptly extinguishing, torches and fire stands will now fade out over the last several seconds of its life to help differentiate from the extinguished flames phenomenon. Note that when the extinguished flames phenomenon occurs, it will still be abrupt and accompanied by a gust of wind
- Optimized character appearance syncing between players for smoother network performance
- Flashlight intensity will now dynamically update depending on its proximity to an object. This is done subtly to prevent confusion with the electronic disturbance phenomenon
- Fixed a network-related issue that could prevent the tomb variation from generating
- Fixed a rare issue in which more than one Mejai could spawn in the same round
- Fixed an issue during timed expeditions in which the tomb would seal before grabbing the relic, even with the Mejai guessed correctly
- Fixed an issue related to relic collection when the inner tomb generated below the car in Cursed Sand Ruins
- Fixed collision-related issues found within certain TNT rooms
- Fixed an issue with VR global voice and push-to-talk swapping configurations before a setting was explicitly saved
- Fixed issues related to the TNT maze in tomb variation #3
- Fixed an issue with collectible placements in tomb variation #1's TNT room
- Fixed an issue in which the Torch and Transmitter entries were missing from the PDA's Tools section
- Fixed an issue with a lore page spawning below a table note in tomb variation #1
- Fixed an issue with lighting not adjusting correctly after dying to TNT before the tomb's entrance is opened
- Fixed an issue with shop item images appearing stretched out
- Fixed network-related audio issues with tomb variation #1's swinging axe trap
- Fixed an issue where cobras would not attack the ritual altar in tomb variation #2
- Fixed an issue in which the Purchasing System would erroneously alert new items are available, when when all items in the shop have already been viewed
