[Fix] When upgrade station pole while pumps connected to vehicles, cables connect to eachother

[Fix] Night club multiple girls conflicts eachother

[Fix] Level 4 Market roof does not have collision

[Fix] When traffic is resetted while auto wash is active auto wash will stay open

[Fix] Sometimes cash register groceries disappearing

[Fix] Purchased cars not saving

[Fix] Tablet can be opened while driving

[Fix] Cleaner npc stuttering

[Fix] Twitch integration empty review

[Fix] We can hear customer voices even from home

[Fix] Localization missing on zonama extra cancel button

[Fix] Cleanable skids could visually hover over objects

[Fix] Loan early close argument out of index

[Fix] Sometimes car can come without customers

[Fix] When you break shelf with items does not give you items

[Fix] When you break shelf while assigned customer, customers not move anymore

[Fix] When Zonama extra activated ui is not updated

[Fix] There may be foam on the top of new vehicles.

[Fix] When cash registers full new vehicles do not come

[Fix] I can put flower and pills to the shelf

[Fix] Last played save not automatically selected when load game

[Fix] Disabled ui not be enabled with ESC

[Fix] Earn your first 10k achievement not collectable

[Changed] New item textures

[Changed] Worker levels not affect animation speed

[Changed] Blackjack change was made in the draw logic

[Changed] Now you can see which upgrade is max level

[Changed] Now comments will stay over until player away

[Added] Credits

[Added] Info texts to tablet

[Added] Paper Towel Dispenser Socket to level 1 toilet

[Added] Hand Dryer Socket to level 1 toilet

[Added] Toilet Paper Socket to level 1 toilet

[Added] Vehicle camera look around

[Added] Missing German localizations

[Added] Police notification when nothing found

[Optimization] Gas pumps performance improved

[Optimization] Physics performance improved