Pumping Simulator 2 update for 15 September 2023

0.1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 12200269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fix] When upgrade station pole while pumps connected to vehicles, cables connect to eachother
[Fix] Night club multiple girls conflicts eachother
[Fix] Level 4 Market roof does not have collision
[Fix] When traffic is resetted while auto wash is active auto wash will stay open
[Fix] Sometimes cash register groceries disappearing
[Fix] Purchased cars not saving
[Fix] Tablet can be opened while driving
[Fix] Cleaner npc stuttering
[Fix] Twitch integration empty review
[Fix] We can hear customer voices even from home
[Fix] Localization missing on zonama extra cancel button
[Fix] Cleanable skids could visually hover over objects
[Fix] Loan early close argument out of index
[Fix] Sometimes car can come without customers
[Fix] When you break shelf with items does not give you items
[Fix] When you break shelf while assigned customer, customers not move anymore
[Fix] When Zonama extra activated ui is not updated
[Fix] There may be foam on the top of new vehicles.
[Fix] When cash registers full new vehicles do not come
[Fix] I can put flower and pills to the shelf
[Fix] Last played save not automatically selected when load game
[Fix] Disabled ui not be enabled with ESC
[Fix] Earn your first 10k achievement not collectable
[Changed] New item textures
[Changed] Worker levels not affect animation speed
[Changed] Blackjack change was made in the draw logic
[Changed] Now you can see which upgrade is max level
[Changed] Now comments will stay over until player away
[Added] Credits
[Added] Info texts to tablet
[Added] Paper Towel Dispenser Socket to level 1 toilet
[Added] Hand Dryer Socket to level 1 toilet
[Added] Toilet Paper Socket to level 1 toilet
[Added] Vehicle camera look around
[Added] Missing German localizations
[Added] Police notification when nothing found
[Optimization] Gas pumps performance improved
[Optimization] Physics performance improved

