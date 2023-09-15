Version 0.6.3 is Live

This version brings mouse controls for weapons and minor UI improvements.
Detailed List of Changes
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2298950/discussions/0/3821921399620996401/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This version brings mouse controls for weapons and minor UI improvements.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2298950/discussions/0/3821921399620996401/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update