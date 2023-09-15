 Skip to content

Flying Tank update for 15 September 2023

Version 0.6.3 is Live

Build 12200250 · Last edited by Wendy

This version brings mouse controls for weapons and minor UI improvements.

Detailed List of Changes

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2298950/discussions/0/3821921399620996401/

Changed files in this update

