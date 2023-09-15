DRUNKER PHYSICS UPDATE OUT NOW!

Drunker Physics Update
We heard you...
...The FIGHT now is even MORE DRUNK!
Hello, fighters! Our Community Feedback is hugely important for us when improving our game and your experience with Drunkn Bar Fight. Based on it, our team prepared a huge Update for you!
Changelog
:
- New Player's Hands: the player hands are now totally reworked! Say bye bye to the Skinny Hands 👋;
- New Player's models: the meshes from all the players characters were also reworked, so everyone got a fresh new look!;
- New Enemy Reactions: what else makes the fight even more immersive? How the enemies react to the fighting! Now, NPCs have brand new reactions that can vary in many different ways, depending on how and where you hit them. Not only that, we also added sweat particles to the enemies! The fighting is getting even more sweating, huh?;
- New Grabbing: now, you can grab items in many different ways and also, you can use both hands to grab an object or two at once. Imagine fighting a drunk dude with one hand and while enjoying a delightful drink with the other one?;
- And a ton of tweaks and bugfixes! 🔧
Changed files in this update