Patch 4 going live!

Cyclist friends and bike fans,
A new update is available for PCM today!
PATCH NOTES 4:
- Freshness/recovery system improvements during stage races: freshness decreases more slowly now.
- Freshness/recovery system improvements during stage races: green energy gauge get less reduction for a given freshness.
- Remove a duplicate effect of fatigue during stage races in one-off mode.
- Race Gameplay/Physio: remove an effect that caused riders to have gradual decrease in watts during their second half of their green bar.
- Clean news on “month turn” if you have more than 5000 news to avoid a possible but rare block of the game with some mods.
- Fix a 3d-race crash.
- Modders request feature: if you have a U23 team with no real main team (link = team 119/free agents), the country set for transfer policy will be the U23 team.
- Fix a bug in the AI U23 draft: Sponsor's regions were not taken in account.
- AI U23 draft: Small tuning to give a bit more importance for sponsor's regions.
WHAT'S COMING NEXT:
- Improve AI on short and easy hilly classics: early breakaways win too often
- Team Time Trials: improvements and fix problems with teams often splitting in different groups after several kilometers.
Available now on Steam!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2063610/Pro_Cycling_Manager_2023/
