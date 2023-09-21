 Skip to content

Pro Cycling Manager 2023 update for 21 September 2023

Patch 4 going live!

Patch 4 going live!

21 September 2023

Cyclist friends and bike fans,

A new update is available for PCM today!

PATCH NOTES 4:
  • Freshness/recovery system improvements during stage races: freshness decreases more slowly now.
  • Freshness/recovery system improvements during stage races: green energy gauge get less reduction for a given freshness.
  • Remove a duplicate effect of fatigue during stage races in one-off mode.
  • Race Gameplay/Physio: remove an effect that caused riders to have gradual decrease in watts during their second half of their green bar.
  • Clean news on “month turn” if you have more than 5000 news to avoid a possible but rare block of the game with some mods.
  • Fix a 3d-race crash.
  • Modders request feature: if you have a U23 team with no real main team (link = team 119/free agents), the country set for transfer policy will be the U23 team.
  • Fix a bug in the AI U23 draft: Sponsor's regions were not taken in account.
  • AI U23 draft: Small tuning to give a bit more importance for sponsor's regions.
WHAT'S COMING NEXT:
  • Improve AI on short and easy hilly classics: early breakaways win too often
  • Team Time Trials: improvements and fix problems with teams often splitting in different groups after several kilometers.

