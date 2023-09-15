- Added a menu on the tray window to easily access actions like quitting, leaving feedback, seek support or refer the app to friends.
Eyeware Beam Webcam Edition update for 15 September 2023
Minor UI quality of life improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2375781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update