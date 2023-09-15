 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 15 September 2023

Patch 1.5.3 shows how many blocks and parries you and your opponents have left

Patch 1.5.3 · Last edited by Wendy

This patch fixes bugs, rebalances combat a little, introduces a new rumors system for some location, and adds an indicator how many blocks and parries you or your opponents have left.

Gameplay Changes

  • Implements a new rumor system that allows you to ‘collect rumors’ in inns and similar places, but only serves these rumors at the start of specific sites. (Implemented for the cliff-top ruin, and the raaf temples).
  • Adding an indicator that shows how many blocks/parries you and enemies have left.
  • When you or an enemy become vulnerable, their available blocks and parries reset making it more difficult to keep somebody in a stun lock.
  • Slightly reduces the effect of stunning damage on the time an enemy is vulnerable.

Modding Features

  • You can mark level templates in such a way you can find them and always travel there.

Bug fixes

  • Fixes a number spelling and grammar mistakes, and other textual issues.
  • You cannot use pray-for-help to open the gate to the archive in the garden of Yendor.
  • When you leave the spirit world in a different location the screen fades to black correctly while the new level is being generated.
  • On the overview tab of character creation the correct hope traits are displayed.
  • NPCs cannot initiate a dialog when the camera is showing an establishing shot.
  • Going back and switching cultures halfway through character creation doesn’t break the UI.
  • When you retire a wayfarer at an elemental all your gear ends up in Haven correctly.
  • When required, correctly places the second figurine in the spiked ruin and the trapped ruin templates.
  • When you open the inventory the preset icon outlines are colored correctly.
  • The Serpent Gate keeper in Haven no longer claims the gate is functional when it clearly isn’t.

