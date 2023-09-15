Patch 1.5.3 shows how many blocks and parries you and your opponents have left

This patch fixes bugs, rebalances combat a little, introduces a new rumors system for some location, and adds an indicator how many blocks and parries you or your opponents have left.
Gameplay Changes
- Implements a new rumor system that allows you to ‘collect rumors’ in inns and similar places, but only serves these rumors at the start of specific sites. (Implemented for the cliff-top ruin, and the raaf temples).
- Adding an indicator that shows how many blocks/parries you and enemies have left.
- When you or an enemy become vulnerable, their available blocks and parries reset making it more difficult to keep somebody in a stun lock.
- Slightly reduces the effect of stunning damage on the time an enemy is vulnerable.
Modding Features
- You can mark level templates in such a way you can find them and always travel there.
Bug fixes
- Fixes a number spelling and grammar mistakes, and other textual issues.
- You cannot use pray-for-help to open the gate to the archive in the garden of Yendor.
- When you leave the spirit world in a different location the screen fades to black correctly while the new level is being generated.
- On the overview tab of character creation the correct hope traits are displayed.
- NPCs cannot initiate a dialog when the camera is showing an establishing shot.
- Going back and switching cultures halfway through character creation doesn’t break the UI.
- When you retire a wayfarer at an elemental all your gear ends up in Haven correctly.
- When required, correctly places the second figurine in the spiked ruin and the trapped ruin templates.
- When you open the inventory the preset icon outlines are colored correctly.
- The Serpent Gate keeper in Haven no longer claims the gate is functional when it clearly isn’t.
Changed files in this update