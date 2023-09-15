Patch 1.5.3 shows how many blocks and parries you and your opponents have left

This patch fixes bugs, rebalances combat a little, introduces a new rumors system for some location, and adds an indicator how many blocks and parries you or your opponents have left.

Gameplay Changes

Implements a new rumor system that allows you to ‘collect rumors’ in inns and similar places, but only serves these rumors at the start of specific sites. (Implemented for the cliff-top ruin, and the raaf temples).

Adding an indicator that shows how many blocks/parries you and enemies have left.

When you or an enemy become vulnerable, their available blocks and parries reset making it more difficult to keep somebody in a stun lock.

Slightly reduces the effect of stunning damage on the time an enemy is vulnerable.

Modding Features

You can mark level templates in such a way you can find them and always travel there.

Bug fixes