SHMUP Creator update for 15 September 2023

Hotfix: V1.5.2

Build 12200152

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG FIXES

. updated the game controllers list
. items should not be lighted for performance (regression)
. invincible bullets could incorrectly hit the same enemy several times
. snake invincible head and/or body only worked with individual sprites

