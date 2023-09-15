HYPERVIOLENT's First Content Update Coming September 28

Hello everyone,

We know we have been quiet for a while, but we have good news - we merged the earlier announced hotfix with a huge Content Update and we can confirm the release date for it - September 28!

We are super excited about this, as everyone who tested it so far really loves the update and confirms that it upgrades HYPERVIOLENT to a whole new level of gameplay, much closer to the immersive sim and horror atmosphere that we are aiming for. It's not just the content we have previously announced, but the overall atmosphere and base mechanics are being improved. For example, you will now be able to sprint or loot corpses of your defeated foes and we have done a lot of rebalancing and changed a lot of ammo placement.

We will publish a new trailer showcasing all the new mechanics, but for now, here's a little teaser of the Neurotether gun at work, letting you control an enemy for a time:

Please note that due to changes in the core gameplay, this update will invalidate save files from the previous version. Save files going forward will be compatible with new versions, and we will be including an option to start a new game at the beginning of the newly added content, if you don't wish to start over (but we still recommend to give it a go, a lot has changed in the early levels!). More details on that once the update is live.

Development on further updates continues of course, learn more details about what we're preparing for you in the official roadmap here.

Make sure to add HYPERVIOLENT to your wishlists so you have all the info first-hand!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1409200/HYPERVIOLENT/