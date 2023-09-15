Some people mentioned that the leaves can get in the way when exploring forests and pointed out being able to zoom-in with the camera may be useful. So this is a small patch to add a 'close-up' mode if you press the middle mouse button.
Heard of the Story? update for 15 September 2023
V0.6.7 - Camera zoom toggle
Patchnotes via Steam Community
