Heard of the Story? update for 15 September 2023

V0.6.7 - Camera zoom toggle

V0.6.7 - Camera zoom toggle

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some people mentioned that the leaves can get in the way when exploring forests and pointed out being able to zoom-in with the camera may be useful. So this is a small patch to add a 'close-up' mode if you press the middle mouse button.

