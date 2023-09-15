 Skip to content

Car Manufacture: Prologue update for 15 September 2023

0.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12200055

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.5 brings the following improvements and fixes:

Features:

  • Mechanic’s Assignment System added (available via Assembly Line UI)
  • Order’s costs are now displayed in Storage and Order UI
  • Tutorial Popups can now be skipped with Spacebar
  • Saving Info added on bottom right UI
  • Awaiting for new hires timer added in Workers UI

Changes:

  • Camera Movement improved
  • Current Monitor settings added
  • Added automatic saving on: Tutorial and Race finish, Quit to Menu or Desktop
  • Storage-Station Overlay Link is now shown on Order selected
  • Factory Errors Icons improved
  • Research Zone UI improved
  • Indie 501 “Improve Marketing” quest improved

Fixes:

  • Bankruptcy System issues fixed
  • Assembly Station placement fixed
  • Conveyor calculation fixed
  • Tutorial Quests not disappearing fixed
  • Empty Tooltips fixed
  • Game Interaction fixed on some UI windows opened
  • Other minor error fixes

Please restart Steam if the update doesn't show up immediately.

Changed files in this update

