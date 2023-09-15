Version 0.8.5 brings the following improvements and fixes:
Features:
- Mechanic’s Assignment System added (available via Assembly Line UI)
- Order’s costs are now displayed in Storage and Order UI
- Tutorial Popups can now be skipped with Spacebar
- Saving Info added on bottom right UI
- Awaiting for new hires timer added in Workers UI
Changes:
- Camera Movement improved
- Current Monitor settings added
- Added automatic saving on: Tutorial and Race finish, Quit to Menu or Desktop
- Storage-Station Overlay Link is now shown on Order selected
- Factory Errors Icons improved
- Research Zone UI improved
- Indie 501 “Improve Marketing” quest improved
Fixes:
- Bankruptcy System issues fixed
- Assembly Station placement fixed
- Conveyor calculation fixed
- Tutorial Quests not disappearing fixed
- Empty Tooltips fixed
- Game Interaction fixed on some UI windows opened
- Other minor error fixes
Please restart Steam if the update doesn't show up immediately.
Changed files in this update