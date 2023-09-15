 Skip to content

Halls of Torment update for 15 September 2023

HoT Engine Update on an Experimental Branch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings!

Today we want to tackle a couple of more technical issues of Halls of Torment. For this we’ve built the game with an updated version of the Godot engine. This update should fix a lot of crashes caused by Vulkan API errors. Since this engine version hasn’t been thoroughly tested, yet, and there might be some other changes that have an impact on the game as a whole, we decided to take a more cautious approach and release it on an experimental branch first.

If you had a lot of problems with crashes in the past and would like to see if they are solved with those newly introduced changes, we’re inviting you to check out the experimental branch on Steam and see if there are fewer problems than before (hopefully none!). Please note that things might break with an experimental build like this and new unexpected bugs might occur.

If you decide to give it a go, please share your experience with us, and let us know if anything breaks for you. We would appreciate any feedback that helps us to improve Halls of Torment.

This is how you access the experimental branch:

  • right-click Halls of Torment in your Steam library
  • click Properties…
  • in the left bar of the Properties window select “Betas”
  • under “Private Betas” enter the following beta access code: experimental
  • Click “Check Code”
  • Click on the “Opt in” button that appears
  • Wait for the game to update

Take care! 🥕
Chasing Carrots

