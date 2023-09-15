September 15th V0.4.26 Update Announcement

【Bug Fixes】

Fixed the issue with blurry character illustrations.

Fixed the issue where disciples would still exchange for a particular pill even after their drug resistance was full.

【Adjustments & Optimizations】

Reduced the probability of items in the auction house going unsold.

Insights on breakthroughs now reduce the time needed for "heavenly tribulations" during a breakthrough.

When automatically breaking through, if there's insufficient energy or mental state, spirit stones will be used as a supplement.

Disciples that automatically break through will not show a pop-up with breakthrough results, nor will they show a pop-up to choose traits (if traits reach the limit, they will be automatically replaced based on rarity).

Modified the breakthrough reminder. Now, only disciples who don’t automatically break through will receive breakthrough notifications.

Optimized the button icons in the disciple list interface.

The tribulation platform will no longer prompt when there's a shortage of working disciples.