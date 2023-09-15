New Build!

Click here to check out our new Update Video!

WIP Scenes

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. As previously mentioned we are working on the final scenes of the game. We are currently mocapping and preparing three different ones - entering the church scene after being chased by undead, the final boss intro, and the final boss outro. The entering the church scene is almost ready and you can expect to see it next week, as for the other two scenes, we need more time to properly create them. Thank you for your understanding and support.

What anime are you watching?

With cool new shows coming out all the time, are you watching anything new? Or maybe you're rewatching an old classic. Maybe like me you're still trying to catch up with cool shows that you missed while they were coming out.