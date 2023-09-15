 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 15 September 2023

Update Notes - 15th of September 2023

15th of September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Added or changed ribbons:

Good Conduct Medal (No Team Damage) [750 Score]
Legion of Merit (Save 10 Friendlies) [250 Score]
Gallantry Cross (Deal 7,000 Damage) [250 Score]
Vietnam Service Medal (Receive 7,000 Score) [250 Score]

[Server]

  • Fixed bots sometimes not respawning
  • Autoteambalance is now done with bots instead of moving players (mp_autoteambalance_bot 1)

[Weapons]

  • Rifle grenade now work like grenades with a fuse timve
  • M79 and M203 deal less damage with a smaller radius
  • Added suppressed variant of vz. 61e

[Miscellaneous]

  • Removed some shaders which were compiled with earlier shader compiler
  • Fixed game timer was too transparent without background

