Update Notes - 15th of September 2023

[Game]
- Added or changed ribbons:
Good Conduct Medal (No Team Damage) [750 Score]
Legion of Merit (Save 10 Friendlies) [250 Score]
Gallantry Cross (Deal 7,000 Damage) [250 Score]
Vietnam Service Medal (Receive 7,000 Score) [250 Score]
[Server]
- Fixed bots sometimes not respawning
- Autoteambalance is now done with bots instead of moving players (mp_autoteambalance_bot 1)
[Weapons]
- Rifle grenade now work like grenades with a fuse timve
- M79 and M203 deal less damage with a smaller radius
- Added suppressed variant of vz. 61e
[Miscellaneous]
- Removed some shaders which were compiled with earlier shader compiler
- Fixed game timer was too transparent without background
Changed files in this update