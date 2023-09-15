Hotfix patch 1.0.1-rev6024

Hello everyone!

We are thrilled that you are enjoying the game, but we saw some people having critical issues which we fixed in this short hotfix.

Fixed crash that would happen if a player joins a game when the host is talking with a NPC. Multiplayer should now work without issues!

Fixed a softlock issue that would happen if you try to sleep before placing the first tile.

Fixed a crash that would happen if you stay on the Mystic Altas past midnight.

Please, continue to bring any issue you found!

Thank you for the people on Discord that reported the issue.