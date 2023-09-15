 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sugar Shack update for 15 September 2023

Hotfix patch 1.0.1-rev6024

Share · View all patches · Build 12199834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are thrilled that you are enjoying the game, but we saw some people having critical issues which we fixed in this short hotfix.

  • Fixed crash that would happen if a player joins a game when the host is talking with a NPC. Multiplayer should now work without issues!
  • Fixed a softlock issue that would happen if you try to sleep before placing the first tile.
  • Fixed a crash that would happen if you stay on the Mystic Altas past midnight.

Please, continue to bring any issue you found!
Thank you for the people on Discord that reported the issue.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1813131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link