Breaking FedNet news - live from Gehenna

We now join our troopers live from the surface of what our brave colonists call “Gehenna”. It is here, on this unforgiving hellscape of molten lava and volcanic activity that the brave men and women of the Mobile Infantry beat back the Arachnid threat.

But why fight for this uninhabitable rock? Orbiting above lies the critically vital Vilon Station. A true feat of human ingenuity, the station provides the Federation with access to the vast fuel extraction and refining industry on the planet's surface. Thus, the station is a nexus of trade between Kwalasha, other Federation colonies and Earth.

Breaking News - The battle for surface is heating up, but worry not, as our reporter is embedded with the new and formidable “Engineering Biped”. As you can see, this machine was originally designed for heavy industrial labor, welding, drilling and the like. However, a combat redesign by security forces have turned this machine into an effective defense against the Arachnid aggressor.

It’s not just close quarters combat which is the Bipeds forte, as it possesses the elite ability to drop a trail of fire. Activating this ability gives the bipedal vehicle a speed boost, allowing it to quickly lay down a barrier of flames that can stop a Bug attack from reaching vulnerable positions.

What is that? It appears to be one of the recently discovered Immolator Bugs! Scientists have yet to fully understand this endemic-to-Gehenna Arachnid, but comprehension of the enemy is not a requirement for its destruction! The heavy armor of the Engineering Biped is more than a match for this flame-spewing monster. But be careful troopers, this Bug has been known to make suicidal charges in its last desperate moments.

Scientists recommend that you keep your distance!

Federal Engineering is truly something to behold, but don’t get complacent troopers. Disturbing reports of a new kind of flying bug have just recently arrived, and it’s a dangerous one. Nicknamed the “Bomberbee”, this ugly abomination carries a payload of deadly acid - released when it suicide bombs its victims.

Our mechanized units are particularly vulnerable, so be sure to shoot down these threats quickly troopers!

That’s all from our live reporting for now, but if you would like to know more, why not volunteer to serve in the Mobile Infantry? Nobody knows when the next wave will be drafted, but some say it will most likely be in the fall. You’ll have your chance to experience this action and excitement for yourself.

Keep a keen eye out, and you too could be a Citizen.