Patch 1.9.6.3 Is Now Available!

Hello everyone!

Thanks to some quick feedback from the community, we’ve picked up on a few small bugs that have now been addressed in patch 1.9.6.3. Find the details below:

Bug Fixes

Sub-buildings’ attach nodes remained visible even after closing the sub-building window while not building anything

The preview tooltip for building parts with no building costs displayed two separators instead of one

Houses could be stuck with a green highlight from the Beautification visual filter when placing decorations using SHIFT+click

Crash under specific circumstances when abandoning a territory

Thank you and we hope you are enjoying the new Desirability and Beautification changes!