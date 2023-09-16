NEW IN VERSION 1.27

Battle Pass - Season 2

🏆 The new season will start later this September. It will introduce a new line of rewards and quests. Furthermore, you will be able to obtain temporary bonuses, such as extra storage space, workers, and stamina buffs. Please note that these bonuses will last until the end of Season 2.

Information Panel

ℹ️ We’ve gathered all the information about your enchantments in one convenient space. All bonuses, such as Critical Chance, Critical Damage, Block Chances, Health, Armor, Damage, etc., will be listed there to help you unlock the maximum potential from your equipment.

Auto-Mode Improvements

🔄 Sometimes the game requires a lot of repeat visits to the same location. To enhance your experience, we’ve improved Auto-Mode so you can easily collect resources and battle your enemies. Auto-Mode is limited to the following locations:

Villa

Hunting Grounds

Stone Mine

Pine Forest

Colosseum

Tin Mine: Tunnels

📝 Please note that Auto-Mode still requires further improvements, so you are welcome to share your feedback on how it currently functions.

Other Improvements and Fixes