NEW IN VERSION 1.27

Battle Pass - Season 2
🏆 The new season will start later this September. It will introduce a new line of rewards and quests. Furthermore, you will be able to obtain temporary bonuses, such as extra storage space, workers, and stamina buffs. Please note that these bonuses will last until the end of Season 2.
Information Panel
ℹ️ We’ve gathered all the information about your enchantments in one convenient space. All bonuses, such as Critical Chance, Critical Damage, Block Chances, Health, Armor, Damage, etc., will be listed there to help you unlock the maximum potential from your equipment.
Auto-Mode Improvements
🔄 Sometimes the game requires a lot of repeat visits to the same location. To enhance your experience, we’ve improved Auto-Mode so you can easily collect resources and battle your enemies. Auto-Mode is limited to the following locations:
- Villa
- Hunting Grounds
- Stone Mine
- Pine Forest
- Colosseum
- Tin Mine: Tunnels
📝 Please note that Auto-Mode still requires further improvements, so you are welcome to share your feedback on how it currently functions.
Other Improvements and Fixes
- Added an option to skip the intro quest line. You will be transferred to the moment of the first merchant order with all the equipment and items that could be collected during your journey.
- Reworked the Brutus quest line, making fixing the Cart and saving his father optional. But remember, don’t forget about him.
- Wolves and Tigers have updated visuals. Woof!
- Rings and Amulets are now included in inventory sorting rules.
- Fixed the Loot Window overlapping with pocket and attack buttons.
- Guilds are now locked to the player’s level and will become available at level 7.
- Fixed locked control buttons when the Chat window is open.
- Fixed enemy slow effects causing a permanent movement debuff.
- Ironfur (Tin Mine: Deposits) is less killable now, as it’s supposed to be. Watch out!
- Fixed the issue when Bows were facing the wrong way. Self-shooting is prohibited!
- [PC version] Removed the “Watch Ads” quest from the Battle Pass quest list because ads are unavailable in the PC version of the game.
Changed files in this update