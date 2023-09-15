DD#138 Old Weapons Never Die!

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week of this game's evolution.

Alongside the expansion of the map and the continuation of the main story, there are always new challenges and obstacles. Meanwhile, there are a lot of randomly generated weapons with different prefixes and attributions we can have along the way. Some of them are already quite strong, and some of them have ways to improve such as firearms can change their components. But, previously, most of the other weapons lacked of meaning to grow stronger. It's no longer the case this week.

We now have a weapon enhancement system.



Most of the weapons now have experience and levels on them. You can sacrifice other weapons and possibly some items that I will add in the future to provide them with Experience to level them up.

Each enhancement level will provide a bonus to the weapon's many base attributions such as the attack value, the physical defense value, the magic defense value, the strength bonus, the endurance bonus, the speed bonus, the magic bonus, the Max HP bonus, and the Max MP bonus.

As a result, you can now hold some of your favorite weapons a bit longer before have to put them on shelves. Although, this new system still has some limitations at this moment such as the max enhancement levels are capped by the weapon's quality. Those limitations may also be lifted one day in the future as the development continues. More details can be found on the game's wiki pages about the Weapon Enhancement system. Old weapons never die, they live on enhanced or live on as the experience of others.

Sometimes, enhanced old weapons may even be better than new ones. It's just like I've been using the ancient RPG Maker XP engine for more than 19 years on the development of this game without the need to worry about any stupid sudden policy changes like Unity just did this week. Cheers to my old friend. :)

Other than the weapon enhancement system, our journey in the Anomalous Nation continues.

5 of 6 floors of Cave of Mountain Keao have been completed with the last floor will be the research station of Dr. Kyoryu whose character files have also been completed.



Before you meet him, you can already use his appearance on your character or your customized teammates.

Story-wide, we now officially get the mission of the Marinas Hospital known as the "Sweet Dreams." It can be triggered either from the Marinas Hospital if you offer the doctor help to investigate after discovering his secret, or you can also trigger it from the Marinas Town Hall where you can find a young woman asking for help to find her missing brother. Additional branches have also been added, such as you can inform the woman about the discovery of the secret room of the hospital. However, every choice bears consequences. The story will continue in future updates.

Other small improvements include:

Some searchable objects now have spark animations to clearly indicate something is out there.

More characters have the inspect skill by default.

The "Love Tree" has been added as an attraction to the North of Marinas.

That's for this week. Next week, we will likely meet Dr. Kyoryu. Unlike his counterpart in StoneAge Online, he will be a quite different character.

Today's changelog:

[Marinas Blacksmith's Stop] Added 2 magic anvils for weapon enhancement.

[Weapon Enhancement]Enhancement levels now affect a weapon's strength bonus, endurance bonus, speed bonus, and magic bonus.

[Weapon]It's now possible to attach a script block on a weapon as a special attribution to modify its strength bonus, endurance bonus, and magic bonus based on certain conditions. (We already have the function for the speed bonus.)

[Weapon]Changed the way that a weapon provides max_hp bonus and maxp_sp bonus.

[Weapon Enhancement]Enhancement levels now affect a weapon's max_hp bonus and maxp_sp bonus.

[Wiki]Updated the weapon enhancement wiki page, and added information about the effects of enhancement levels and max level caps.

