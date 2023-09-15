Release Update: Day 2

We appreciate the dedication of those who have ventured into the Millhaven Asylum and the world of the Game Master. Your feedback has been invaluable. While we're encouraged by the positive responses, we're also acutely aware of the areas that require our attention.

Several technical issues have been reported, and we've been rigorously addressing them. A large number have been resolved, and our team remains committed to rectifying the remaining concerns, irrespective of the day of the week.

We will be pushing out a major patch today, aimed at addressing many of these issues. Patch notes are available below, and we will continue to share these as we release fixes.

We've identified an issue with the post-game allocation of Favour after some games. We're working diligently to ensure that this is fixed today. Once this is rectified, all players will be compensated with 1,000 Favour and an additional 100 shillings as a gesture of our commitment to a seamless gaming experience.

Next week we will be sharing a lot more detail on the Deceit 2 roadmap that we shared this week, including a first look at our next map, and upcoming roles, events and outfits. We’re excited to share this with you.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

James, World Makers CEO

PATCH NOTES