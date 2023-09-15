Release Update: Day 2

We appreciate the dedication of those who have ventured into the Millhaven Asylum and the world of the Game Master. Your feedback has been invaluable. While we're encouraged by the positive responses, we're also acutely aware of the areas that require our attention.
Several technical issues have been reported, and we've been rigorously addressing them. A large number have been resolved, and our team remains committed to rectifying the remaining concerns, irrespective of the day of the week.
We will be pushing out a major patch today, aimed at addressing many of these issues. Patch notes are available below, and we will continue to share these as we release fixes.
We've identified an issue with the post-game allocation of Favour after some games. We're working diligently to ensure that this is fixed today. Once this is rectified, all players will be compensated with 1,000 Favour and an additional 100 shillings as a gesture of our commitment to a seamless gaming experience.
Next week we will be sharing a lot more detail on the Deceit 2 roadmap that we shared this week, including a first look at our next map, and upcoming roles, events and outfits. We’re excited to share this with you.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
James, World Makers CEO
PATCH NOTES
- Various CPU and GPU performance optimisations on the Asylum map.
- Adjusted the game logic to better account for devices that take longer to load the map. This should minimise the likelihood of players failing to get into a game.
- Updated how EasyAntiCheat interacts with the game to address players being incorrectly kicked.
- Added the Scrubs (Ocean) collection to the Emporium
- Updated the default Graphics settings to better match your system. (Existing users may want to re-run ‘auto-set’ in their options).
- Increased the Game Master voice line cooldowns (he was much too fond of his own voice).
- The localisation for Simplified Chinese has been updated.
- The first time equip animation for the Pistol has been upgraded
- Improved our fonts for clearer /zh/ symbols.
- Visual animation upgrades for items: Heat Goggles, Handcuffs, Decoy, Torch and Ball and Chain.
- [FIXED] Voice chat not playing globally during cinematics.
- [FIXED] Players getting stuck and unable to move at their usual speeds after using RMB on an Item.
- [FIXED] The Piano Weak Point turning invisible if playing as the Guardian role.
- [FIXED] The Staff Room switching to the In-Between during the Intro Cinematics.
- [FIXED] Terror animations in the cutscene going wild after the inbetween phase expires.
- [FIXED] The Dialogue volume slider not affecting the Game Master’s voice lines.
- [FIXED] Players no longer continue to fix the generator when teleported away.
- [FIXED] Female characters have their camera snap down when moving backwards.
