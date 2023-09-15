Update v5.4 changelog:
-
Added 'errors' button to the Delay menu. The errors setting simulates miscommunications and small pilot errors (including readback errors, planes not following the instruction correctly, and more). When enabled, these errors happen randomly which requires you to monitor the planes more closely, to be able to correct any mistakes before incidents happen. By default, these errors are set to 'off' (like in earlier versions). Click the errors button to toggle it to Low or High chance of errors, for more realistic pilot behavior. Works best if readbacks (sound menu) are enabled as well.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//29483606/42cc6c1916f3f376342f13bf3b17bd3528eacf1f.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//29483606/2fc4b1ae1c25285986592d58bbc8a470fb57f1b1.png)[/url]
-
A history of all plane tracks since starting a game is now shown when pausing the game (ESC).
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//29483606/3e3d24a7f74db856ae80c7c19929bd8c4a670e3b.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//29483606/f48b47353bee60ce289bd4d7678b739f2795865e.png)[/url]
-
Added 'closest distance' information after a separation incident has happened. A message is displayed at the bottom of the screen, containing the horizontal and vertical distance between two planes.
-
Improvements to the hints for beginning players.
-
Some minor bug fixes.
-
For custom airports:
- Departures following a route now continue on their heading at the end of the route, instead of flying outwards from the center of the airspace.
- Entry points are located a bit closer to the airspace when using a polygon-shaped boundary (more similar to how it is for round airspaces).
- Added 'strictspawn=false' property, which can be set to true if planes should be spawned precisely at the entry points (instead of a slightly random deviation left/right of the entry points).
Changed files in this update