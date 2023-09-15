Update V5.4

Added 'errors' button to the Delay menu. The errors setting simulates miscommunications and small pilot errors (including readback errors, planes not following the instruction correctly, and more). When enabled, these errors happen randomly which requires you to monitor the planes more closely, to be able to correct any mistakes before incidents happen. By default, these errors are set to 'off' (like in earlier versions). Click the errors button to toggle it to Low or High chance of errors, for more realistic pilot behavior. Works best if readbacks (sound menu) are enabled as well.

