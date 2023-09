Share · View all patches · Build 12199647 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 16:09:46 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riders,

In this update, we've completely overhauled the audio system:

Introduced sector-based positional stereo audio with an audio compressor.

Enhanced SFX samples.

These changes are aimed at improving the overall sound experience, especially in later stages, while also optimizing performance.

Additionally, we've updated the 'Explosive Ammo' mod and addressed a few other bug fixes in this update.

Happy gaming!