 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Song Of The Prairie update for 15 September 2023

Song of the Prairie 0.6.40 patch update.

Share · View all patches · Build 12199568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello villagers,
It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

These are the update contents:
1.Fixed the game freeze when use bubblegum in Underground World.
2.Fixed the map displaying error.
3.Fixed the problem that returning to main menu when character locates in Underground World may trigger the buildings disappearances.
4.Fixed the problem that save file cannot be loaded after the sudden crush happens in this save file.
5.Fixed some abnormal visual effects.
6.Fixed the sound effect disappearance when mining and logging.
7.Fixed the problem that Kroc and Jin may not show up in Back Hill at night.
8.Fixed the problem that mark for loaned book may disappear after saving.
9.Changed the triggering range of some Kroc romance events.

If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://di0scord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1350841 Depot 1350841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1350842 Depot 1350842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344790 Depot 2344790
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352070 Depot 2352070
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352071 Depot 2352071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352072 Depot 2352072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352073 Depot 2352073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2522580
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link