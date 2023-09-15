Song of the Prairie 0.6.40 patch update.

Hello villagers,

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

These are the update contents:

1.Fixed the game freeze when use bubblegum in Underground World.

2.Fixed the map displaying error.

3.Fixed the problem that returning to main menu when character locates in Underground World may trigger the buildings disappearances.

4.Fixed the problem that save file cannot be loaded after the sudden crush happens in this save file.

5.Fixed some abnormal visual effects.

6.Fixed the sound effect disappearance when mining and logging.

7.Fixed the problem that Kroc and Jin may not show up in Back Hill at night.

8.Fixed the problem that mark for loaned book may disappear after saving.

9.Changed the triggering range of some Kroc romance events.

If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://di0scord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ