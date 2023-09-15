 Skip to content

Rooted Playtest update for 15 September 2023

Build 0.0.1.108 AVAILABLE NOW!

Last edited by Wendy

Interactions and Items

  • Minor fixes related to item interactions.

Materials

  • Added and modified materials.

Level Design

  • Minor additions related to the catacombs' level design.

May your weekend be as bug-free as we aim our game to be!

