- CHANGED: The teammate player's health bars are now green.
- CHANGED: The death camera screen now looks nicer and not all black.
- CHANGED: Small UI change to the end of the match details screen.
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 15 September 2023
UPDATE 15 SEP 2023 - Some Small Visual UI Changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
