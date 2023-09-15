 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 15 September 2023

UPDATE 15 SEP 2023 - Some Small Visual UI Changes

  • CHANGED: The teammate player's health bars are now green.
  • CHANGED: The death camera screen now looks nicer and not all black.
  • CHANGED: Small UI change to the end of the match details screen.

