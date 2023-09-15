summary of recent updates

Due to the introduction of a considerable amount of ore and related formulas, we may wait for the metal section to be completed before adding an overall English translation of the new content.

Added a register field to items with rules

Added signal

[every ? minutes, transfer the pickable object of the device's grid to the grid in the ? direction with distance of ?]

[Every time a signal ? is received, transmit the pickable objects in the grid where the device is located to the grid in ? direction with distance of ?]

Every ? minutes switch icon]

[every time signal ? is received, switch icon]

[every ? minutes set ? as icon index]

[every time signal ? received, set ? as icon idx]

[every ? minutes add ? to the register]

[every time signal ? received, add ? to the register]

[every ? minutes set ? as the value of the register]

[every time signal ? received, set ? as the value of the register]

[Every ? minutes, if the value of "(0 register 1 temperature 2 pressure 3 water volume)" is "(0-5 is greater than, equal to, less than, greater than or equal to, less than or equal to, not equal to)" value ?, a signal ? is generated.]

[when received signal ? it the value of "(0 register 1 temperature 2 pressure 3 water volume)" is "(0-5 greater than, equal to, less than, greater than or equal to, less than or equal to, not equal to)" value?, Generate signal ?]

[every ? minutes, If there is a signal ?, a signal ? will be generated]

[when received a signal ? , If there is a signal ? , a signal ? is generated]

[every ? minutes, transport items within this grid to the ? "direction" ? grids, only items with "item ID" value ? (0-5 greater than, etc) ? ]

[every time when received a signal ?, transport items within this grid to the ? "direction" ? grids, only items with "item ID" value ? (0-5 greater than, etc) ? ]

[every ? minutes, Collect items within a radius of ? to this grid, only items with an ID value ? (0-5 greater than, etc) ?]

[every time when received a signal ?, Collect items within a radius of ? to this grid, only items with an ID value ? (0-5 greater than, etc) ?]

A new signal type has been added: other trigger types, such as passive triggering when a movable individual enters a grid where there are items with corresponding rules

Added signals for this trigger type

[Generate a signal ? when a movable unit passes by]

[Signal ? generated when player units pass by]

[Signal ? generated when friendly units pass by]

[Generate signal ? when no smart unit passes by]

[Generate signal ? when hostile units pass by]

Added some buildings that support signals: signal converters, interval timers, automatic dumping machines, and ordinary transmitters.

Experience all signals using the testing automation machine.

Added speech items:

Come here to me: Your own personnel who hear the words approach the character

Charge: Your own personnel who hear the words search for enemy personnel within 30 grids to attack

Formation: Upon hearing the words, one's own personnel stand in a rectangular array facing the direction of the character

Added two amplifier items that increase the volume to 10 bars and 30 bars respectively. Manufacturing them requires knowledge of sound reinforcement principles.

Split the dimensions of damage and defense, and calculate the damage separately.

The existing defense equipment has been changed to assign defense values to each of the six dimensions.

Removed unarmed damage and bite damage, changed acid damage to chemical corrosion.

The trap has added a damage type, which defaults to Stab

Trapped damage defaults to Crush.

For all explosions, one combustion injury and one shock wave injury are calculated.

Added disease and injury mechanisms

Injuries, poisoning, nuclear radiation exposure, etc. are all considered diseases

The disease has a chance of self healing and worsening

Self healing may disappear or become light

Deteriorate to a more severe type and have a certain probability of triggering various complications

Medication has a certain probability of curing the disease, as well as producing various adverse reactions and even complications (considered as a category)

The disease currently has only one impact: deducting the upper limit of life, it is obvious that if it is deducted to zero, one will die.

Items can define the diseases caused by eating them

A decrease in character health can also become a source of disease: species can define specific attack types and the probability of various diseases (injuries) occurring within a specified damage stage

For simplicity, each prescription needs to have a corresponding definition of an item and a formula with a workload of only 1.

Medication means that you only need to consume at least 1 amount of the corresponding item in the prescription, and the associated medication will be automatically applied to attempt to cure the disease.

Added a medication label to determine whether taking something is considered a one-time medication. This label will automatically be added to the item entity when it is associated with the medication entity

Added several diseases such as sprain level 1, bruising level 1, and infection level 1-3

The probability of sprains and bruises has been added to human.

Sprain and bruising have a certain probability of infection

When the infection worsens, it gradually increases from level 1 to level 3.

Temporarily occupy the space and use a micro automatic treatment machine as a panacea to manufacture various prescriptions.

You can see the illness and deducted maximum life limit in the background text of the character.

Added several flowering plants such as "tulip", "pansy", "sunflower", "anemone", and "hyacinth".

The areas where plants grow are no longer uniformly displayed, with priority: the first tree and then the first grass without a tree

It is more convenient to determine whether a plant has harvestable value by using different icons for the number of fruits it bears, whether it is 0 or not. It is recommended that the generation of fruit like attachments only occurs during the fruiting period to utilize this drawing feature.

The priority of displaying tiles of a certain plant in a plant group is: tiles for flowers, tiles for fruits, and default tiles

Using flowered tiles during the growth stage with flowering markers

In the growth stage with result markers, if the fruit number is not zero, use the tile of the plant with fruits

Use default tiles in other situations

Added a map command: cut grass

you can harvest seeds, fruits, and accessories, cut down trees, and cut grass to clear the ground where plants grow

Added regional planning: safety zone

When characters escape to a safe area, they first go home, then go to the safe area of their group, and finally find a location nearby to run

The character will remember the shop, the stall, and the restaurant zoning when they enter it. If the distance is more than 100 spaces, they will forget it when they want to go there

Added shopping action: Characters have a certain probability of taking shopping actions during their break time. Find a store or stall within 100 squares that they remember to go shopping

When the character is hungry, there is a chance to go to the the restaurant zone they remembered.

External trade storage point, renamed as interstellar trade storage point, will randomly select a such kind of zone for storing purchased items in some cases of trading with spacecraft.

If a character pulls an animal within a pasture zone and the traction is released, it will limit the animal to that zone, and the random movement of the animal will not leave the pasture zone. If you want to lift the confinement, you need to pull the animal out and release the traction outside.

When there is a positive balance, transactions can be made using only money. Use the balance at the target to purchase various items. The economy is relatively complex, and details can be found in subsequent wikis.

Two new commands have been added: Add Virtual Road and Remove Virtual Road, which are used to directly add and remove nominal roads. There is no physical barrier between the upper and lower layers, but it is just a concept, making it easy for characters to find their way and not to recycle blocks.

Added a box selection creation zone instruction. After the box selection, players can create a zone without automatically expanding the range. After the box selection is completed, the zone will be created.

Added instructions for clicking to create a zone start and end, which are used to click to determine the start and end points of the zone. When determining the end point, the zone is also created at the same time

Added instructions for clicking to create a blueprint start and end, which are used to click to determine the start and end points for generating the blueprint. It can cross layers and create the blueprint when determining the end point (recording the filling and building within the rectangle range) (note that the blueprint only takes effect within the archive of this world)

Added a unique name input box during blueprint creation process

(Note that when a unique name is duplicated, it will automatically assign a unique name with various numbers that are not readable.)

Added placement blueprint instruction, but prohibits placement of blueprints with a range of over 10000 grids

The following metals and corresponding ores have been added, as well as the smelting formula (temporarily default to 2 ore manufacturing 1 corresponding metal):

Manganese, iron, chromium, titanium, vanadium, copper, lead, zinc, aluminum, magnesium, nickel, cobalt, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, bismuth, mercury, antimony, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, osmium, iridium, lithium, rubidium.

(Note: It is important not to be intimidated by these metals and minerals. Complete industrial capabilities filled with the periodic table are not necessary in the subsequent process, and can be obtained from merchant ships or other sources. Of course, promoting knowledge trees and collecting full industrial capabilities is a challenging hardcore gameplay that interested players can try.)

(Note: The mineral deposits in each large block are different. You can travel around the world with a prospector to find the necessary ores, excavate and smelt to obtain metals for industrial advancement.)

Several new spacecraft formulations have been added, requiring only a few metals of 100kg.

The formula for spacecraft attack defense and repair components has been adjusted, and new metal has been added to it.

Decoupled the logic of the battery, items with stored energy value fields can be activated to provide power and converted into designated items after activation, such as (100 units) dry batteries being converted into (no charge) dry batteries. Removed the formula for the unit universal battery, and later switched to manufacturing specific batteries. The unit universal battery is only used as a relic item.

Decoupling the logic of the spaceship, items with the spaceship marker are considered spaceships.

Several buttons have been added to the mini map to move the radius distance from east to west, north to south

And you can input the lxy coordinates in the upper left corner to display the corresponding starting small map of the position

You can also right-click the grid point on the mini map for partial interaction

Added a fast recovery feature, which allows for the consumption of biomass exceeding the standard body weight for regeneration when life is in danger, with a regeneration rate of 10 points per kg.

Type C1 monsters have this characteristic.

When an item with a defined movement method is equipped, it will be assigned a corresponding movement method to the character

Limited the number of batches where one person can manufacture formulas on a building at a time. To accelerate production speed, more buildings need to be built.

A production button has been added to the left of each recipe on the production panel, allowing for production without relying on the list of alternative actions. Similarly, a button has been added to select the construction recipe panel.

When taking on manufacturing tasks, we will consider how much manufacturing capacity the machine can still support due to its current level of wear and tear, in order to avoid machine failure before production is completed.

The production page of the building details will also display how many automatic production tasks are currently in progress.

Add camels, pigs, ducks, and horses. The speed of a horse is twice that of a person.

The character details page shows the group to which the character belongs

The shortcut action list is not a mandatory feature, so it is hidden by default and can be called up from the current character status panel

Added r key sprint, consuming 10 points of physical energy to move towards a position that is 20 times faster. For humans, it is approximately 3 squares.

The robot sprint does not consume physical energy and consumes 1 battery.

Fixed a bug where the loading of the lower block was slower than the loading of the upper block, resulting in the failure of adding grass and trees above

Fixed the resolution issue

Fixed a bug where mipmaps caused gaps when zooming out the map