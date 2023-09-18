- Get ready to raise your steins and join us for the brand-new OKTOBERFEST FEEL-GOOD EVENT in your restaurant! Prost to good times and new experiences.
- It's that time of the year again! Get ready to sink your teeth into a ghoulishly good time as we serve up a menu of eerie eats and chilling treats. Stay tuned for the most fang-tastic HALLOWEEN THEMED DISHES!
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 18 September 2023
Savor the flavors, enjoy the festivities in OKTOBERFEST THEMED KEKOA’S ADVENTURE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game Content Depot 1612811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update