TFM Weekly Update 📜 #FeatureFriday-15/09/23

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːthetreeoflifeː

As always, we're buzzing with excitement, eager to unveil the fruits of another week's labor. Your constant feedback and encouragement have been instrumental in guiding the evolution of TFM: The First Men and we're truly grateful. Our dedication to refining and expanding the game's landscape remains unwavering. ːFistpumpː

This week's enhancements are a true testament to our commitment. We've taken significant strides in implementing the anticipated Tags system, ensuring a more intuitive and enriched gameplay experience. From the introduction of 13 new claimable faction constructions to comprehensive adjustments to gameplay dynamics, the game is now more dynamic and engaging than ever. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. There's a plethora of tweaks, new content, and improvements waiting for you. ːreexcitedː

Without further ado, let's dive right in and explore what we've been up to! ːmapː

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 23 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance are 30% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyhfː [Feature] New Tags system further implemented, refining current content with appropriate tags.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Added 13 brand-new claimable faction constructions.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Teleportation scroll now boasts a comprehensive effect description.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Introduced the Weaver's Ring - activates a Power-enhancing buff post-spell-casting.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Nature Totem skill updated to restore Stamina.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Jamuqa's Retreat updated, necessitating the defeat of a Kor Gatai character for claiming.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Memoria's "Carnip's Camp" faction now offers the "Carnip's Business Partner" profession, rewarding assigned characters with extensive trade goods options upon progression.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Fire Totem weapon persists after the character's demise.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Adjustments made to the Soul Shatterer weapon effects – no longer inflict injury traits.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Comprehensive tag additions to various game elements: Family tags assigned to all races, "Rogue" tags to Rogue abilities, and Injury tags to specific debuffs.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Debuff removal items restructured in line with the new tags system.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Memoria's Carnip reward now generously includes 10 Pumpkin Fields.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Arachnae Husbandry perk reward substituted with the immediate availability of Spider Husbandry in the BUILD menu for Memoria's Driftvale Spiders.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Tag list received a complete overhaul.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Notification added for new BUILD rewards.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] BUILD button now shows an upward text when map object rewards are added.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Addressed the unassailable snake issue in Memoria due to terrain height.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] All Spider Cave tiles are made impassable.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Settler trait now applies correctly to female elves equipped with Fae Feathers.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Resolved faction perk description discrepancies for Scorpids' Aid and Breath of Winter.

ːhappyhfː [Fix] Memoria's Iron Gate Key drop is now linked to Jamuqa's Retreat.

ːhappyhfː [Fix] Adjusted Quilted Coif's equip trait and Bandit's Mask now grants the Energized effect under certain conditions.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Series of back-end fixes and enhancements, improving database fields, localization entries, and more. This includes better tool-tip descriptions, claim reward adjustments, and proper database field functionality.

Every update is a step closer to our vision of the perfect gaming experience. While we're incredibly proud of this week's achievements, rest assured, we've got even more in store. So, mark your calendars and prepare for more exhilarating updates next Friday. ːreimpressedː

Till then, happy gaming, and may your adventures in the worlds of TFM: The First Men be ever thrilling! ːgearthumbsupː