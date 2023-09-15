Ascension | Hotfix v0.9.0.10

- Reduced VR grab distance by 50%
- Improved VR target priority
- Improved VR grab performance, accuracy and reliability
- To fix a UI bug, the VR journal is now bright when grabbed
- Further optimisations to Sunny Meadows
- Changed the rendering path back to Forward from Forward+ due to graphical issues
- Reduced VR teleport grab distance by 20%
- Optimised Maple Campsite
- Optimised VR cpu usage across all maps
- You can now close tent doors again
- You can no longer exploit custom difficulty multipliers by not applying it
- You will now drain sanity when the fuse box is off when the room light is turned on
- Player cards and scrollable areas will now look correct in the journal in VR
- The ghost can now kill you near the front door of High School
- The ghost can no longer move outside of the playable area in Woodwind
- Obake will now correctly make footstep sounds during hunts
- UV Light T1 will no longer roll around on the floor infinitely
- The VR teleport movement distance circles are visible again
- The VR highlight reticule is now visible again
- Sunny Meadows wheelchair sounds now show on parabolic microphones
- You can no longer teleport through things in VR
- You will no longer drop your held items in VR if another VR player drops their Journal
- The cost of UV Light T1 is now correctly $35 to match the other tiers
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Changed files in this update