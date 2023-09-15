 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 15 September 2023

Ascension | Hotfix v0.9.0.10

Ascension | Hotfix v0.9.0.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reduced VR grab distance by 50%
  • Improved VR target priority
  • Improved VR grab performance, accuracy and reliability
  • To fix a UI bug, the VR journal is now bright when grabbed
  • Further optimisations to Sunny Meadows
  • Changed the rendering path back to Forward from Forward+ due to graphical issues
  • Reduced VR teleport grab distance by 20%
  • Optimised Maple Campsite
  • Optimised VR cpu usage across all maps

  • You can now close tent doors again
  • You can no longer exploit custom difficulty multipliers by not applying it
  • You will now drain sanity when the fuse box is off when the room light is turned on
  • Player cards and scrollable areas will now look correct in the journal in VR
  • The ghost can now kill you near the front door of High School
  • The ghost can no longer move outside of the playable area in Woodwind
  • Obake will now correctly make footstep sounds during hunts
  • UV Light T1 will no longer roll around on the floor infinitely
  • The VR teleport movement distance circles are visible again
  • The VR highlight reticule is now visible again
  • Sunny Meadows wheelchair sounds now show on parabolic microphones
  • You can no longer teleport through things in VR
  • You will no longer drop your held items in VR if another VR player drops their Journal
  • The cost of UV Light T1 is now correctly $35 to match the other tiers

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

