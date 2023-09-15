 Skip to content

Subspace Discovery update for 15 September 2023

v0.11.6 - 2023-09-15

v0.11.6 - 2023-09-15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shipyard 2.0
• [new] Modules are now used in combat.
• [new] Calibration has been implemented, visualized, and improved information text for gaining.
• [new] Ship Access shows installed modules.
• [new] New materials have been added and can only be found with a ship from Shipyard 2.0.
• [tune] Improved world scrolling in Shipyard 2.0.
General
• [fix] Server crash caught (cause unknown).
• [tune] Quick move no longer results in a swap with the first slot index.
• [tune] Increased text sharpness in various places.
• [dev] Player backup improved.

