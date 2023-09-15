v0.11.6 - 2023-09-15

Shipyard 2.0

• [new] Modules are now used in combat.

• [new] Calibration has been implemented, visualized, and improved information text for gaining.

• [new] Ship Access shows installed modules.

• [new] New materials have been added and can only be found with a ship from Shipyard 2.0.

• [tune] Improved world scrolling in Shipyard 2.0.

General

• [fix] Server crash caught (cause unknown).

• [tune] Quick move no longer results in a swap with the first slot index.

• [tune] Increased text sharpness in various places.

• [dev] Player backup improved.