Improved Camera System, Probe Battery Introduced & More Settings

It's been a while since the last update! New in this one:
- Improved camera/rendering system - this should prevent vegetation suddenly disappearing when outside of the vehicle and using the pause screen. Ghosting/aliasing artefacts are reduced as well (they still show up in certain situations, but visually they are massively reduced)
- Probe battery - the probe now has a battery that will slowly discharge once deployed. When the battery runs out the probe stops sampling. To recharge put the probe back in the truck. Both the battery capacity and recharge time can be upgraded.
- Main menu bugfix - after returning to the main menu there was a bug preventing loading back into the game (stuck with a random view of the terrain), this should now be fixed
- New settings: MSAA level (this was previously automatically set to 8x, it now defaults to 2x and should result in an FPS increase), screen/window resolution, texture resolution (defaults to full resolution but can be set to 1/2, 1/4 or even 1/8 resolution to improve performance)
Changed files in this update