Princess & Conquest Knight(s) Update! ⚔🛡

Huge update, cost me weeks of hard work and testing, but changes any playthrough by changing what we've considered untouchable until now: the Knight!
Any of the 27 Knights adds small or big changes to how the player and the Kingdom interact with each other, opening more role-playing occasions and allowing us to push a little bit harder with unique playstyles!
And that's just the half of this update!
We've added Racial Potions and their Recipes that can only be obtained by defeating troops in field and siege battles! They all have unique purposes and are costly to conjure, but all of them are (bottled) ways to make your playthrough unique!
That all? Well, not really, but I'd rather have you play this update than read walls of text~
Size: 832.8 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː SUCC Wyvern Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Dog PRINCE NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Human Knight gets new mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Incubus Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Soul Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Beast Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Chef Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Stranded Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Prince Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Pacifista Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Undead Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Battle-Ready Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Monster Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Wealthy Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Zealot Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Brawler Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Stud Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Counsellor Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Mason Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Testo-Monster Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Necromancer Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Slaver Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Goddess Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Peasant Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Houndmaster gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Guild Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Snitch Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Insurgent Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Banker Knight gets new looks and mechanics
ːswirliesː Reworked Broken Dagger weapon and Transmute mechanics
ːswirliesː Secret Alchemy Formula items added! Armies now drop racial potions and recipes!
ːswirliesː LevelUp Potion and its Formula added (Human)
ːswirliesː Replica Potion and its Formula added (Slime)
ːswirliesː Golem Fuel and its Formula added (Golem)
ːswirliesː Undigested Bauble and its Formula added (Insect)
ːswirliesː Transmute Potion and its Formula added (Skeleton)
ːswirliesː Spilled Sand and its Formula added (Desert)
ːswirliesː Banshee Wail and its Formula added (Ghost)
ːswirliesː Zeal Liquor and its Formula added (Goblin)
ːswirliesː Death Potion and its Formula added (Moth)
ːswirliesː Cat's Eye and its Formula added (Cat)
ːswirliesː Enthralling Parfume and its Formula added (Rabbit)
ːswirliesː Love Potion and its Formula added (Harvest)
ːswirliesː Mida Potion and its Formula added (Finhead)
ːswirliesː Merk Spawn and its Formula added (Mermaid)
ːswirliesː Raptor Claw and its Formula added (Bird)
ːswirliesː Vitality Brew and its Formula added (Oni)
ːswirliesː Artichoke Potion and its Formula added (Plant)
ːswirliesː 3 new "Goth" Costumes added (Goblin, Bird and Fairy)! Forge them at Drider's!
ːswirliesː Added new icons for Zeal Armband, Zeal Amulet, Zeal Bullet, Zeal Toy, Pestle
ːswirliesː Plant Progeny sprites added (just in case you manage to get a sneaky look at plants, somehow...)
ːswirliesː The usual "Ask about War" dialogue choice with Princesses and Heirs has been replaced by showing the proper Kingdom menu page, for a more comprehensive report
ːswirliesː "Minion" Skill added
ːswirliesː "Unholy Aura" Status added
ːswirliesː "Unholy Armor" Status added
ːswirliesː "Null Heal" Status added
ːswirliesː "Manly! Aura" Status added
ːswirliesː "Arousal" Status added
ːswirliesː "Immunity Aura" Status added
ːswirliesː "Blessing: Might" Status added
ːswirliesː "Blessing: Armor" Status added
ːswirliesː "Blessing: Vampirism" Status added
ːswirliesː New armor added: Soul Helm
ːswirliesː New armor added: Pot Helm
ːswirliesː New armor added: Insurgent Banner
ːswirliesː Trait choice now happens at the beginning of every playthrough and you're able to choose between the Custom and Classic Knight looks
ːswirliesː Added "Peach Bounce 2.0" rewards! New "Peach Floatie" costumes for Rabbit/Goblin/Oni Princess and Progeny!
ːswirliesː Monster types are now a thing, with Houndmaster being able to inflict greater damage against enemies categorized as "Beasts"
ːswirliesː Debt Sharks will start bothering the Knight if you have debts with the Rattesein bank
ːswirliesː Queen's Roar is now sold at Pullet Inn only at 10 Bird Affinity
ːswirliesː Bird Stamps price at Pullet Inn raised to 10000
ːswirliesː Some Achievements are now checked again after loading a save file
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed missing Desert / Rabbit / Insect heirs missing their facial expressions on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes while displaying Heirs in the Kingdom Menu
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes on new day calculations during Cat Route
ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes when randomizing NPCs for some of the Kingdom’s festivities
ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing when an Auto Save that just got an achievement (namely, the “Route” one) gets loaded
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes during Tea Parties
ːswirliesː Fixed Plant Princess getting wrongly selected as the most powerful one during Dragon Princess I’s ending
ːswirliesː Reaching the “Brownie” NPC during Insect Princess’ Hive attack event now correctly remove aggressive units around the room
ːswirliesː Fixed the game getting stuck sometimes on transfers when achievements are checked after Campsite events or New Day events
ːswirliesː Fixed Zeal duping bug
ːswirliesː Fixed multiple triggered Campsite events possibly freezing the game
ːswirliesː Fixed Mannequins taking seconds while swapping costumes hanged
ːswirliesː Fixed Fishnet costumes using more than a single "Fishnet Cutter" item during their forging
ːswirliesː Prevented special Progeny characters getting their Skills replaced
ːswirliesː Fixed Breeding Contract (Goblin) crashing the game upon accepting to use it on a delivering Princess
ːswirliesː Fixed Clockwork Core/Lapin Headband from affecting mermaids
ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead/Slime/Cat Princess not playing their SUCC animation between the available ones during battle-fuck
ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead SUCC animation not being randomly picked during battle-fucks
ːswirliesː Fixed Slime SUCC animation not being randomly picked during battle-fucks
ːswirliesː Fixed Cat SUCC animation not being randomly picked during battle-fucks
ːswirliesː Fixed LevelUp Potion working on character at max levels (30 for the Knight, 20 for the rest)
ːswirliesː Fixed not all the States icons being shown in the pause menu when actors have too many
ːswirliesː Fixed Transmuted (Potion) Knight reverting to his base stats upon entering the World Map
ːswirliesː Fixed Fina not showing her portrait when wearing a costume and in Faun's Tavern
ːswirliesː Fixed Population changing every time you enter the World Map (triggered by certain Campsite events)
ːswirliesː Fixed Broken Dagger transmuting the player into inanimate objects
ːswirliesː Fixed Broken Dagger bugging when two enemies are defeated at once
ːswirliesː Fixed Prince Knight Trait locking the player out of parts of Finhead/Harvest/Ghost questlines
ːswirliesː New face image gets now correctly assigned to the Knight as soon as a Trait is picked
ːswirliesː Golem Fuel working on Goblins and not on Golems (...)
ːswirliesː Fixed the game freezing after flying in Mice Clocktown at 23
ːswirliesː Fixed male Dragon Progeny being shown as able to fly
ːswirliesː Fixed multiple voice files being played at once on most occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed Brawler Knight ++ crashing the game if hit without a weapon equipped
ːswirliesː Fixed most Skill and Trait damage modifications not working correctly
ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny freezing the Brothel Menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Achievements not getting correctly assigned if reached during a scene or other events
