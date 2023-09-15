Princess & Conquest Knight(s) Update! ⚔🛡

Huge update, cost me weeks of hard work and testing, but changes any playthrough by changing what we've considered untouchable until now: the Knight!

Any of the 27 Knights adds small or big changes to how the player and the Kingdom interact with each other, opening more role-playing occasions and allowing us to push a little bit harder with unique playstyles!

And that's just the half of this update!

We've added Racial Potions and their Recipes that can only be obtained by defeating troops in field and siege battles! They all have unique purposes and are costly to conjure, but all of them are (bottled) ways to make your playthrough unique!

That all? Well, not really, but I'd rather have you play this update than read walls of text~

Size: 832.8 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː SUCC Wyvern Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː SUCC Wyvern Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Dog PRINCE NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Human Knight gets new mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Incubus Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Soul Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Beast Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Chef Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Stranded Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Prince Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Pacifista Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Undead Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Battle-Ready Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Monster Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Wealthy Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Zealot Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Brawler Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Stud Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Counsellor Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Mason Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Testo-Monster Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Necromancer Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Slaver Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Goddess Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Peasant Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Houndmaster gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Guild Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Snitch Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Insurgent Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Upgraded Trait! Banker Knight gets new looks and mechanics

ːswirliesː Reworked Broken Dagger weapon and Transmute mechanics

ːswirliesː Secret Alchemy Formula items added! Armies now drop racial potions and recipes!

ːswirliesː LevelUp Potion and its Formula added (Human)

ːswirliesː Replica Potion and its Formula added (Slime)

ːswirliesː Golem Fuel and its Formula added (Golem)

ːswirliesː Undigested Bauble and its Formula added (Insect)

ːswirliesː Transmute Potion and its Formula added (Skeleton)

ːswirliesː Spilled Sand and its Formula added (Desert)

ːswirliesː Banshee Wail and its Formula added (Ghost)

ːswirliesː Zeal Liquor and its Formula added (Goblin)

ːswirliesː Death Potion and its Formula added (Moth)

ːswirliesː Cat's Eye and its Formula added (Cat)

ːswirliesː Enthralling Parfume and its Formula added (Rabbit)

ːswirliesː Love Potion and its Formula added (Harvest)

ːswirliesː Mida Potion and its Formula added (Finhead)

ːswirliesː Merk Spawn and its Formula added (Mermaid)

ːswirliesː Raptor Claw and its Formula added (Bird)

ːswirliesː Vitality Brew and its Formula added (Oni)

ːswirliesː Artichoke Potion and its Formula added (Plant)

ːswirliesː 3 new "Goth" Costumes added (Goblin, Bird and Fairy)! Forge them at Drider's!

ːswirliesː Added new icons for Zeal Armband, Zeal Amulet, Zeal Bullet, Zeal Toy, Pestle

ːswirliesː Plant Progeny sprites added (just in case you manage to get a sneaky look at plants, somehow...)

ːswirliesː The usual "Ask about War" dialogue choice with Princesses and Heirs has been replaced by showing the proper Kingdom menu page, for a more comprehensive report

ːswirliesː "Minion" Skill added

ːswirliesː "Unholy Aura" Status added

ːswirliesː "Unholy Armor" Status added

ːswirliesː "Null Heal" Status added

ːswirliesː "Unholy Aura" Status added

ːswirliesː "Unholy Armor" Status added

ːswirliesː "Manly! Aura" Status added

ːswirliesː "Arousal" Status added

ːswirliesː "Immunity Aura" Status added

ːswirliesː "Blessing: Might" Status added

ːswirliesː "Blessing: Armor" Status added

ːswirliesː "Blessing: Vampirism" Status added

ːswirliesː New armor added: Soul Helm

ːswirliesː New armor added: Pot Helm

ːswirliesː New armor added: Insurgent Banner

ːswirliesː Trait choice now happens at the beginning of every playthrough and you're able to choose between the Custom and Classic Knight looks

ːswirliesː Added "Peach Bounce 2.0" rewards! New "Peach Floatie" costumes for Rabbit/Goblin/Oni Princess and Progeny!

ːswirliesː Monster types are now a thing, with Houndmaster being able to inflict greater damage against enemies categorized as "Beasts"

ːswirliesː Debt Sharks will start bothering the Knight if you have debts with the Rattesein bank

ːswirliesː Queen's Roar is now sold at Pullet Inn only at 10 Bird Affinity

ːswirliesː Bird Stamps price at Pullet Inn raised to 10000

ːswirliesː Some Achievements are now checked again after loading a save file

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Desert / Rabbit / Insect heirs missing their facial expressions on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes while displaying Heirs in the Kingdom Menu

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes on new day calculations during Cat Route

ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes when randomizing NPCs for some of the Kingdom’s festivities

ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing when an Auto Save that just got an achievement (namely, the “Route” one) gets loaded

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes during Tea Parties

ːswirliesː Fixed Plant Princess getting wrongly selected as the most powerful one during Dragon Princess I’s ending

ːswirliesː Reaching the “Brownie” NPC during Insect Princess’ Hive attack event now correctly remove aggressive units around the room

ːswirliesː Fixed the game getting stuck sometimes on transfers when achievements are checked after Campsite events or New Day events

ːswirliesː Fixed Zeal duping bug

ːswirliesː Fixed multiple triggered Campsite events possibly freezing the game

ːswirliesː Fixed Mannequins taking seconds while swapping costumes hanged

ːswirliesː Fixed Fishnet costumes using more than a single "Fishnet Cutter" item during their forging

ːswirliesː Prevented special Progeny characters getting their Skills replaced

ːswirliesː Fixed Breeding Contract (Goblin) crashing the game upon accepting to use it on a delivering Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed Clockwork Core/Lapin Headband from affecting mermaids

ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead/Slime/Cat Princess not playing their SUCC animation between the available ones during battle-fuck

ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead SUCC animation not being randomly picked during battle-fucks

ːswirliesː Fixed Slime SUCC animation not being randomly picked during battle-fucks

ːswirliesː Fixed Cat SUCC animation not being randomly picked during battle-fucks

ːswirliesː Fixed LevelUp Potion working on character at max levels (30 for the Knight, 20 for the rest)

ːswirliesː Fixed not all the States icons being shown in the pause menu when actors have too many

ːswirliesː Fixed Transmuted (Potion) Knight reverting to his base stats upon entering the World Map

ːswirliesː Fixed Fina not showing her portrait when wearing a costume and in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Fixed Population changing every time you enter the World Map (triggered by certain Campsite events)

ːswirliesː Fixed Broken Dagger transmuting the player into inanimate objects

ːswirliesː Fixed Broken Dagger bugging when two enemies are defeated at once

ːswirliesː Fixed Prince Knight Trait locking the player out of parts of Finhead/Harvest/Ghost questlines

ːswirliesː New face image gets now correctly assigned to the Knight as soon as a Trait is picked

ːswirliesː Golem Fuel working on Goblins and not on Golems (...)

ːswirliesː Fixed the game freezing after flying in Mice Clocktown at 23

ːswirliesː Fixed male Dragon Progeny being shown as able to fly

ːswirliesː Fixed multiple voice files being played at once on most occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed Brawler Knight ++ crashing the game if hit without a weapon equipped

ːswirliesː Fixed most Skill and Trait damage modifications not working correctly

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny freezing the Brothel Menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Achievements not getting correctly assigned if reached during a scene or other events