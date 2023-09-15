 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 15 September 2023

9-15 Optimization and BUG fixing

Share · View all patches · Build 12199323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIX: After exiting the game, sometimes the notification message on the right side is still displayed.
Optimization: Simplified UI
Optimization: The performance of a large number of monster raising functions has been optimized to reduce lagging problems. and speed up file reading
Optimization: Optimize the performance and reduce the lag when using the power of faith "Lightning" to kill a large number (thousands) of monsters.
Numeric adjustment: Large monsters are the same as Titans, immune to cannonballs, lightning and instant kills
Optimization: Shield repeated low storage space prompt messages
BUG Fix: Honey production is not controlled by the upper limit
Optimization: When monsters are too crowded (more than 100 monsters in 1 grid), they will no longer eat. Avoid lag caused by excessive breeding of monsters

