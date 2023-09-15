BUG FIX: After exiting the game, sometimes the notification message on the right side is still displayed.
Optimization: Simplified UI
Optimization: The performance of a large number of monster raising functions has been optimized to reduce lagging problems. and speed up file reading
Optimization: Optimize the performance and reduce the lag when using the power of faith "Lightning" to kill a large number (thousands) of monsters.
Numeric adjustment: Large monsters are the same as Titans, immune to cannonballs, lightning and instant kills
Optimization: Shield repeated low storage space prompt messages
BUG Fix: Honey production is not controlled by the upper limit
Optimization: When monsters are too crowded (more than 100 monsters in 1 grid), they will no longer eat. Avoid lag caused by excessive breeding of monsters
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 15 September 2023
9-15 Optimization and BUG fixing
BUG FIX: After exiting the game, sometimes the notification message on the right side is still displayed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update