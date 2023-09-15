 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors update for 15 September 2023

Update notes for Sept 15th

Build 12199253

Release Notes - Version 1.0.1974

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with chest rolling indefinitely. (Thanks to community feedback!)
Fixed some issues with Caltrops damage. (Thanks to community feedback!)

