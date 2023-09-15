 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One-armed cook update for 15 September 2023

DLC map complete makeover

Share · View all patches · Build 12199242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have completely reworked all of the maps for the Space and beyond DLC, and the Drinks and bars DLC. Both for the regular gamemodes as well as the catering gamemode, when you play the game now, you will see the new maps, and their great visual improvement.

We've also done some upgrades to some of the other maps, this includes Freddy's fried chicken, and the Ships and oceans DLC.

We've remade the maps, while still trying to keep the original floor layout, in order to not confuse anyone who are used the old maps.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1977531 Depot 1977531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link