DLC map complete makeover

We have completely reworked all of the maps for the Space and beyond DLC, and the Drinks and bars DLC. Both for the regular gamemodes as well as the catering gamemode, when you play the game now, you will see the new maps, and their great visual improvement.

We've also done some upgrades to some of the other maps, this includes Freddy's fried chicken, and the Ships and oceans DLC.

We've remade the maps, while still trying to keep the original floor layout, in order to not confuse anyone who are used the old maps.