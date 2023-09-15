 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles World War II Jigsaws update for 15 September 2023

Battle of Peleliu - OUT NOW!

15 September 2023

The Battle of Peleliu, fought from September to November 1944 during World War II, was a fiercely contested amphibious assault between U.S. Marines and the Japanese defenders on the small Pacific island of Peleliu in the Palau archipelago. The battle was characterized by its brutal intensity, as American forces faced a determined and deeply entrenched Japanese garrison in a hostile environment marked by coral ridges, caves, and dug-in defenses.


Despite initial expectations of a quick victory, the battle turned into a protracted and costly engagement for both sides. The U.S. eventually secured the island, but the high casualty rates and the prolonged nature of the battle made Peleliu one of the bloodiest and most challenging campaigns in the Pacific theater.


