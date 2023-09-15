V1.0.14 Three new weapons! Higher difficulty levels are now available!

New Features

Added three new Alvard weapons (temporary playtesting version, please provide feedback)

Added Difficulty 2 to Difficulty 5 (not the final plan, please choose Difficulty 5 carefully)

Added some events

Added highest difficulty record for weapons

Added piggy bank attribute

Adjustments

Optimized the skill replacement interface’s skill tooltips

Adjusted the tooltips UI for skills and artifacts

Adjusted some poison skills’ visual effects

Adjusted some fire skills’ visual effects

Changed the attack form of Soul Fire to shooting in a scattered angle towards the front of the character

Optimized the resonance tooltip content

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the map nodes in Chapter 2 were the same as those in Chapter 1

Fixed the issue where some enemies wouldn’t move in specific situations

Corrected a typo in a random event

Fixed the issue where some skills didn’t play animations

Fixed the issue where the skill replacement interface in the camp’s skill shop was blocked

Addressed the problem of some buildings having oversized collision areas

Special Thanks

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to every player who has provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made “Artifact Walker: Aurelian’s Legend” even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still many areas for improvement, but we are constantly striving to make progress. We hope that you can support us by adding to the wishlist and providing feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "