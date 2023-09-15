V1.0.14 Three new weapons! Higher difficulty levels are now available!

New Features
- Added three new Alvard weapons (temporary playtesting version, please provide feedback)
- Added Difficulty 2 to Difficulty 5 (not the final plan, please choose Difficulty 5 carefully)
- Added some events
- Added highest difficulty record for weapons
- Added piggy bank attribute
Adjustments
- Optimized the skill replacement interface’s skill tooltips
- Adjusted the tooltips UI for skills and artifacts
- Adjusted some poison skills’ visual effects
- Adjusted some fire skills’ visual effects
- Changed the attack form of Soul Fire to shooting in a scattered angle towards the front of the character
- Optimized the resonance tooltip content
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the map nodes in Chapter 2 were the same as those in Chapter 1
- Fixed the issue where some enemies wouldn’t move in specific situations
- Corrected a typo in a random event
- Fixed the issue where some skills didn’t play animations
- Fixed the issue where the skill replacement interface in the camp’s skill shop was blocked
- Addressed the problem of some buildings having oversized collision areas
Special Thanks
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to every player who has provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made “Artifact Walker: Aurelian’s Legend” even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still many areas for improvement, but we are constantly striving to make progress. We hope that you can support us by adding to the wishlist and providing feedback at any time. :)
-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "
