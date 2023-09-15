 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Plasmatic update for 15 September 2023

🎉 Plasmatic Release 🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 12199111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Plasmatic is now available!

Plasmatic is a desktop adaptation of PlasmaticVR, which lets you experience the game without the need for a VR headset.

The release features 20 hand crafted puzzles and an immersive story which has two distinct endings. All levels have a time limit and get progressively harder, so expect an exciting challenge!

Now that the game was released, we're going to want to hear your feedback. If you do decide to give Plasmatic a shot, please leave a review and post about your thoughts, concerns or issues on the forums. We're looking forward to hearing from you!

We hope you like it,

EpicVR

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2449491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link