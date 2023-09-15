🎉 Plasmatic Release 🎉

Plasmatic is now available!

Plasmatic is a desktop adaptation of PlasmaticVR, which lets you experience the game without the need for a VR headset.

The release features 20 hand crafted puzzles and an immersive story which has two distinct endings. All levels have a time limit and get progressively harder, so expect an exciting challenge!

Now that the game was released, we're going to want to hear your feedback. If you do decide to give Plasmatic a shot, please leave a review and post about your thoughts, concerns or issues on the forums. We're looking forward to hearing from you!

We hope you like it,

EpicVR