Noise-o-matic update for 15 September 2023

Noise-o-matic v0.2.3.0 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Noise-o-matic version 0.2.3.0 is ready for download!

Restart your steam client to force the update or verify the files integrity from the steam user interface.

This update further improves compatibility with many RealTek devices, among the other things.

Full changelog:

  • fixed several issues with realtek drivers
  • fixed a bug that prevented voice changer presets to be saved correctly
  • added soundboard custom folders
    -- add / remove custom folders in the soundboard
    -- personalize each custom folder with a text and emoji
  • added two effects (loudness normalization and amplitude normalization) in the editor
  • many small bug fixes

