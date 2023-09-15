Noise-o-matic v0.2.3.0 released!

Noise-o-matic version 0.2.3.0 is ready for download!
Restart your steam client to force the update or verify the files integrity from the steam user interface.
This update further improves compatibility with many RealTek devices, among the other things.
Full changelog:
- fixed several issues with realtek drivers
- fixed a bug that prevented voice changer presets to be saved correctly
- added soundboard custom folders
-- add / remove custom folders in the soundboard
-- personalize each custom folder with a text and emoji
- added two effects (loudness normalization and amplitude normalization) in the editor
- many small bug fixes
Changed files in this update