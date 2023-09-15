Noise-o-matic v0.2.3.0 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12198830 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Noise-o-matic version 0.2.3.0 is ready for download!

Restart your steam client to force the update or verify the files integrity from the steam user interface.

This update further improves compatibility with many RealTek devices, among the other things.

Full changelog: