Hello all,

Today we have a small patch that fixes the issue where when you have enough PDAs that you can scroll through, you couldn't access the very last one collected.

PDA scrolling issue fixed, can now read all PDAs collected

Fixed naming of the Mining Laser ammo pick ups

Fixed navmesh in E1M3, you could stand inside the toilet in the living quarters and the AI couldn't reach you

Thanks again for all the bug reports.

-FBS Team