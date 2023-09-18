Rejoice! Builders of Greece: Prologue is now Live!

🏛️ Good day to you, Builders! 🏛️

The long wait has just come to an end and from this very moment you can once again enter the world of Builders of Greece: Prologue... this time in all its glory! Yep - it was thanks to your invaluable feedback and great enthusiasm that we were able to bring the Prologue to its current form. For that, you have our undying gratitude 🙏😊

All right, brace yourselves, as your new adventure has just begun! 👑 It's high time to claim the throne and expand your mighty empire in the name of your people. We are thrilled to announce that...

🔥 Builders of Greece: Prologue is now available 🔥

But there's more! 👀

For this exceptional moment, we have chosen to unveil an additional surprise! The launch of the Prologue is undoubtedly a significant occasion, and we believed it was the ideal moment to show off a... brand-new trailer!

The trailer showcases some of the accomplishments that you can achieve as a powerful ruler, but know, that when playing Prologue, you are only limited by your imagination and leadership skills 👑

Your city can reach to the horizon and become a trade, military, or manufacturing power. Will your population number in the tens, hundreds, or... thousands of loyal subjects? Will you succeed in building the magnificent Theater? Will you resist hostile aggression and handle random events wisely? These and many other questions are waiting to be answered!

As always, we remain at your disposal on our Social Media, Discord server and Steam Discussions channels! 📢

Ok, Builders, we wish you a great day and many, many awesome adventures in the Prologue 🖐️ May the gods favor you!

