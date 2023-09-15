 Skip to content

Bounty of One update for 15 September 2023

Public beta hotfixes 0.25 (1) Bugfixes

Balancing

    • Bronze die reroll gain 3 -> 4
    • Silver die reroll gain 3 -> 4
    • Running on fumes damage boost +30% -> +50%

Bugfixes

    • Pressing space in loading screen no longer make you dash as soon as the game start
    • Syncing steam events now also sync infamy selectable in menu
    • Lucky star should always make you invincible now
    • Tumble weed now grows proportionally to your health
    • Fixed achievements philantrop not translated properly it should now say "Win a game with a necormancer pact active" in every language
    • Fixed wrong translation in German language
    • Fixed some typo in English and French
    • Fixed missing translation for black market in Spanish language
    • Fixed some translation in Spanish language

