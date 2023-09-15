Public beta hotfixes 0.25 (1) Bugfixes

Balancing
-
- Bronze die reroll gain 3 -> 4
-
- Silver die reroll gain 3 -> 4
-
- Running on fumes damage boost +30% -> +50%
Bugfixes
-
- Pressing space in loading screen no longer make you dash as soon as the game start
-
- Syncing steam events now also sync infamy selectable in menu
-
- Lucky star should always make you invincible now
-
- Tumble weed now grows proportionally to your health
-
- Fixed achievements philantrop not translated properly it should now say "Win a game with a necormancer pact active" in every language
-
- Fixed wrong translation in German language
-
- Fixed some typo in English and French
-
- Fixed missing translation for black market in Spanish language
-
- Fixed some translation in Spanish language
Changed files in this update