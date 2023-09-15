 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 15 September 2023

Open beta 0.9.53

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • "Treasure chests" now float down the river current, but you'll need a boat to retrieve them.
  • Using a flail to obtain grains from a stack of oats or wheat no longer makes the remaining straw unavailable.
  • Vehicles and machinery are now slightly easier to move using Kasimir's tired hands.
  • All damaged parts of the new tractor can now be repaired.
  • A second horse can now be hitched to wagons. The wagon won't move any faster, but it looks nice.
  • We've added support for the Czech, Hungarian, and Portuguese languages.

