Open beta 0.9.53

This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Fixes
- "Treasure chests" now float down the river current, but you'll need a boat to retrieve them.
- Using a flail to obtain grains from a stack of oats or wheat no longer makes the remaining straw unavailable.
- Vehicles and machinery are now slightly easier to move using Kasimir's tired hands.
- All damaged parts of the new tractor can now be repaired.
- A second horse can now be hitched to wagons. The wagon won't move any faster, but it looks nice.
- We've added support for the Czech, Hungarian, and Portuguese languages.
Changed depots in openbeta branch